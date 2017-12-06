Transcript for Did Donald Trump Jr. contradict his father's account of conversation with Comey?

Well, it was a he said/he said this weekend after the current white house resident insisted he never had a conversation with James Comey about Michael Flynn's investigation, but Comey may have an unlikely ally on his side, don Jr. And here's what don Jr. Had to say. You and I both know my father a long time. When he tells you to do something -- Yes. Guess what? There's no ambiguity in it. There's no hey, I'm hoping. You and I are friends. I hope this happens, but you have to do your job. As a politician, he says, he felt so threatened. He didn't do anything. Wow. You just ratted him out. People are sort of pointing out, don, that you might not want to help confirm that the conversation perhaps happened. But, you know, a father/son conversation is very different than when adults are talking to each other or subordinates and, you know, presidents. So the president can't say, I want you to stop this right now. You can't do that as president. You have to say, I hope -- Yeah. Wink wink. Yeah. That you are going to let this one go, right? This kid is saying basically, when he says, I hope, he means, you do it. If you read it that way. What he is saying is that his father would not do that. He would say, do it. And I'm saying, that doesn't work in an adult/adult relationship. That's a parent to son. A parent will say, you do that, because they can. But as the, you know, new dude, he can't do that. He is not going to do that to the FBI director. He needs to leave the spin and the lying to the professionals. Sean spicer, kellyanne Conway. I don't think he was lying. The way I read it was that he was saying is if my dad's going to boss you around, it's going to be clear, and he is going to be, like, put an end to this based on his own father. My issue though -- my issue is with Comey once again. How many -- I watched this testimony, and I just thought, this guy read to me as such a coward thaw sat there for so long -- Domestcome on. This made me uncomfortable. Did you do anything about it oar say anything to president trump? If I were stronger maybe I would have. It's an irrelevant point. It's not irvel Vant. Who was lying? Donald Trump has lied 277 times in the past two years, okay? That's fine. That's just one thing. And Comey has not. How do you know he hasn't lied? You were willing to accept what he was saying about all the other stuff. Now so you are stuck with it. He wasn't lying then. He is not lying now. You don't want know who is lying. Exactly. Comey is known for being a truthful person, and I will say this. After watching the testimony again, because I did that over the weekend, none of the senators on that intelligence committee questioned hid veraci veracity. Not one during that testimony. That's fine, but doesn't it seem odd to you if he were witnessing obstruction of justice, or witnessing, this guy's a liar. Let me take some memos, wouldn't you say something to the Intel committee and the justice department? He did. He sent them to the justice department. I felt that when you watched the whole thing, you had to piece together a lot of things going on. The fact he never had taken memos before, but he felt like he had to, it was merited in this situation. He kept saying, let's not parse all the words. I'm a grown man. I have been head of the FBI. I felt differently this time, and that created a picture for me that was, like, okay. He felt the need to take memos on trump's file, but not

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.