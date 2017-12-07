Donald Trump Jr.: I'd have 'done things differently'

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss the president's son's decision to release purported emails offering him compromising information on Hillary Clinton.
5:42 | 07/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Donald Trump Jr.: I'd have 'done things differently'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48593565,"title":"Donald Trump Jr.: I'd have 'done things differently'","duration":"5:42","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss the president's son's decision to release purported emails offering him compromising information on Hillary Clinton.","url":"/Politics/video/donald-trump-jr-things-differently-48593565","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.