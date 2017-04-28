Donald Trump promise tracker: Where his pledges stand

More
A hundred days into his presidency, this is where Trump's promises stand.
2:17 | 04/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Donald Trump promise tracker: Where his pledges stand

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47093319,"title":"Donald Trump promise tracker: Where his pledges stand","duration":"2:17","description":"A hundred days into his presidency, this is where Trump's promises stand. ","url":"/Politics/video/donald-trump-promise-tracker-pledges-stand-47093319","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.