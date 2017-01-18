Transcript for Donald Trump Promises Tax Relief for Middle Class, Small Businesses

With a high. Tax nation just about. In the entire world the highest taxed country in the world in the world our taxes are too high Arctic in January. We're guard the biggest tax. Syndrome. Since Ronald Reagan Robin Wright. We're changing the text structure completely your taxes will go way down. Down under a top administration tax relief and we're lowering taxes lower your taxes I'm gonna lower your taxes I'm Laurie your taxes make me. And the middle class is suffering in this country that lasts as Clark got. It's nice we're going to cut taxes for the middle class families by hundreds of billions of dollars. Middle plans tax relief. Massive tax. For the metal slats massively cut taxes massive tax relief for the American. Middle class we are. Going to bring opportunity and prosperity. To all Americans were also going to lower taxes on American businesses. Added at. A small business. Our business taxes going to be brought from 35%. To 15%. From 35%. To 50%. From 35%. To 50%. Going to be a big edge. From 35%. Although it down to 15%. This site hiring. Present strikers all right you better believe it right you watch businesses all over the country you watched jobs come back beautiful.

