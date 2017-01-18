-
Now Playing: Former President George HW Bush Hospitalized for Shortness of Breath
-
Now Playing: Trump EPA Pick Pruitt to be Grilled Over Polluters' Political Donations
-
Now Playing: Next Chapter: Obamas' Planned Move to Kalorama Surprises Longtime Resident
-
Now Playing: Senator Defends Tom Price Over Stock Purchase Allegations
-
Now Playing: HHS Pick Tom Price Denies Wrongdoing Over Stock Transaction
-
Now Playing: Betsy DeVos Cites 'Grizzlies' Over Question About Guns in Schools
-
Now Playing: Trump's Education Secretary Pick Betsy DeVos Grilled on Public Education
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump's Pick for EPA, Scott Pruitt, Calls Human Activity a Factor in Changing Climate
-
Now Playing: Confirmation Hearing Begins for Tom Price as Secretary of Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions
-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley: 'United Nations Could Benefit From a Fresh Set of Eyes'
-
Now Playing: EPA Nominee Hot Seat
-
Now Playing: Last Minute Inaugural Ball Gown Shopping at Betsy Fisher
-
Now Playing: First Lady Inaugural Gowns From the Past 40 years
-
Now Playing: First Lady Laura Bush's Unique Inaugural Gown
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Prepares for Inauguration as Others Plan to Skip Festivities
-
Now Playing: Obama Urges Press to Continue to Hold President Accountable
-
Now Playing: Obama Says 'Justice Has Been Served' in Chelsea Manning Case
-
Now Playing: Trump's HHS Pick Says It's 'Not Our Goal' for Americans to Lose Health Coverage
-
Now Playing: George HW Bush: In a Minute
-
Now Playing: Wilbur Ross Declares He's Pro-Trade in Confirmation Hearing