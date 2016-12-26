Donald Trump Tweets Holiday Greetings

Trump tweeted "Merry Christmas" today and on Saturday tweeted "Happy Hanukkah."
0:25 | 12/26/16

Transcript for Donald Trump Tweets Holiday Greetings
President elect Donald Trump wished everyone a Merry Christmas as he celebrates the holidays with his family at his Florida State trump and his wife Lonnie at. Also attended a midnight Christmas Eve service at the Palm Beach church where they were married. The congregation cheered as he arrives. And he also took to Twitter to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a very very very. Happy new year to reach there is three various just ornament attorneys yes you have get it in their head cut.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

