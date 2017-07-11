Donna Brazile on Obama leaving party in debt, what Democrats must do to win in 2020

More
Brazile discussed the major steps the Democratic Party must take to win in upcoming elections.
2:59 | 11/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Donna Brazile on Obama leaving party in debt, what Democrats must do to win in 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50991078,"title":"Donna Brazile on Obama leaving party in debt, what Democrats must do to win in 2020","duration":"2:59","description":"Brazile discussed the major steps the Democratic Party must take to win in upcoming elections.","url":"/Politics/video/donna-brazile-obama-leaving-party-debt-democrats-win-50991078","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.