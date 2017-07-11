Transcript for Donna Brazile on passing debate questions to Hillary Clinton's campaign, Democratic funding of Russian research

Was surprised when you apologized for passing debate questions on to the Hillary camp. Why were you surprised? Because we've known each other for a very long time. So I was surprised that you apologized for it but in the book you seemed to doubt that you really did that, so I would like you to set the record straight. Did you pass on the debate questions or not? So in the book I describe two things. One I describe when I was first told that my, quote unquote, e-mail was part of John podesta's dump, my first reaction was oh, I can explain it, let me go home and look at my stuff. I couldn't find it. What I did because I know myself, I called up everybody and said I need to get the, quote unquote, material I sent you. I couldn't find it. I apologized, hell yeah I apologized and I quit CNN that night because I could not explain it. I could not find my -- actually, I could not find my server. Do you remember? Let me tell you what I remember doing. As a catholic girl, you know how you have to say bless me father, I have sinned. Yeah. I remember during that period of time I was trying to respond to the black lives matter, I was trying to get more debate questions pertaining to, quote unquote, people of color, and yes, I wanted diversity. Roland martin from TV one, I said I apologize because I can't find my e-mail. It's podesta's e-mails, I apologize. And I hope everybody knows me knows this is a big girl here, a big woman, and I apologize. All right. I did it. You did. I have a question for you and I hope you answer this honestly because there are a lot of questions about this Russian dossier and there's evidence that has come out that the DNC helped fund it. Did you know that was happening and were you surprised to hear it? I asked one question on November 4th and I was told that I didn't need to know, so no, I did not know. Because I did not control my money. You're waxing poetic about Russia and Russia being involved in the election but when you see that the DNC was funding for it -- Meghan, Meghan, you know campaigns. So the line item is called legal. The line item is called research. The line item -- if you asked me today because I have a list of all the DNC consultants, do I see fusion gps, no, but if you ask me was this a question that came up during my tenure as chair, it did on November 4. Do you think it's wrong? Do you think it sets a bad precedent? To do legal -- To pay for research. I was not involved in the contracting. The Republicans -- I -- Meghan, I was not involved in the hiring of this firm. I did not know about the existence of this contract. But in terms of opposition research, people go after things that I must tell you in America, they go after dirt. When they go after dirt, you saw what Mr. Trump junior did but no, I did not go after it. Do you think it's wrong to go to Russia to ask for opposition research on a candidate? You asking me about the dossier and how it was compiled, I don't know how it was compiled. I don't know who went after it, Meghan. I'm just asking if you think it's wrong. First of all, I don't believe that foreigners should be -- unless they're American citizens they should have no place in our politician and they should not control our politics. She's not questioning -- you're not questioning opposition research. You believe in opposition research. I do. I don't agree with it to foreign adversaries. It sets in my opinion a very dangerous precedent. There any evidence, Donna, that the chin tan campaign actually paid Russia? The research that I was a party to, I thought they did a doggone good job with the research and I applaud what the research people did but I have no idea what happened in this case. That wasn't one of my contracts. So, I have a question for you because remember when -- of course you remember when Hillary seemed to faint. Yes. At that 9/11 ceremony. And I think you said in the book that you were thinking very seriously that you wanted to replace her with Biden and Cory booker. Yes. What I said in the book, whoopi has the book. Put it up there. That chapter is 11 called "Collapse." That morning when she fainted, I had no idea what happened so I kept saying what happened, what happened, what happened. Later that evening there was a former chair of the DNC who began to assess that we needed to have a strategy in place. I kept my own counsel. The next morning someone from the Hillary campaign came to the DNC to help me tamp down those rumors and I went Oun CNN that afternoon to say Hillary's doing well, she's going to resume traveling. I said when she went to that debate she did a great job taking on D.T. So you didn't think of replacing her with Biden and Cory booker? The rules of the convention and the rules -- You could do it anyway. The chair shall and confirm with, okay? So in the case of death, resignation or disability, the chair shall, that is what I have in the book. Okay, hold on. Coming up, she's back. We'll be right back.

