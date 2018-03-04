Transcript for EPA chief announces rollback of Obama-era mileage standards

As you know one of the first things the president truck did is he came into office. Was invite the auto alliance manufacturers auto dealers to the White House to talk about the importance of auto manufacturing and that sector of our economy. He followed that up shortly by going Detroit Detroit I'm joined him there in made a commitment to the people in Detroit made it commitment to people in this country. That we are under were torn Q do you order due process of making a decision about the mid term valuation because as you know past administration. Told the American people as these standards were adopted. There be a mid term evaluation. In April of 2008 team. The past administration accelerate that by sixteen months made a decision December announced in January gave the test. Before the test was supposed to begin. Instead the president went to Detroit Michigan is that what. We're gonna restore a commitment to that process and that's began the journey. From march of last year to April of this year to evaluate the mayor at the standards that were set where they appropriate. As you know I'm here to announce that those standards. They were set. That we are obligated to to reevaluate we are determining kinda turning that those standards are inappropriate. And should be revised. This will begin a process. That will determine what the standard should be it is not conclude usery in that we are. But what is he cruiser. Is that what took place before an in his we look at various issues on how we should set the standards. They need to be updated in evaluating the standards need to be revised accordingly.

