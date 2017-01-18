Transcript for EPA Nominee Hot Seat

Cannot vote reporter for ABC news digital right now on Capitol Hill where confirmation hearings are under way for Donald Trump's cabinet picks who were in the hot seat. Hearing from senators who have a number of courses right now outside. We're the EPA nominees Scott Pruitt is being questioned by senators big headlines already coming out of that hearing this morning where he sat that he believed. That climate change is not. Hoax after he's pressed by once senator. Your question Donald Thompson pass comment about bomb on the campaign toned rhetoric saying they believe that climate change with the folks but this. Environmental Protection Agency nominees nominee that he believed. That it is not so little news there as we see here we see a number of folks who are waiting to get inside right now on some folks size youth coal miners back there they got their hats on that also season when insurers for years that moms clean here are a force people want to get in this theory to hear what this EP. I'm nominee have to say and how he defends his record as wealthy Oklahoma attorney general. I'm a man who has filed suit against the EPA a number of time more than a dozen lawsuits. He was asked about that impressed upon that he's that he recuse himself from EB potential act. Active lawsuits still on going against the EPA post published some of the people in front line here we got John here. John tell me again who your with your coal miner. Yes some coal miner for I've chemical company that's a subsidiary armory of American energy. Were auto wheel in Washington. Why was important for you to be using any uniform. We have it was important for us for one thing I mean this is something I've never seen before so there it's there exit exciting to be part of it but it's also exciting to. Hopefully have a little but it changed the last eight years been tough on you don't mind mystery and a lot of people that work and our industry and not so much them but even people downstream applause there's have felt the effects of the layoffs and it is. You know the the EPA that what they've done it's it bankrupt. We know that coal country was a focal point for the presidential election. I'm Hillary Clinton took a lot of hits after she said what she fed about you cold jobs. Donald Trump and lot of praise coal country about what he said about all jobs and bringing them back your thoughts on that now that obviously Donald Trump will be sworn in a couple days. In this EP picked his record when it comes the coal country here. Thoughts my thoughts ours I hope that their home. Excuse there you know it's. I judge people by their actions and on this there are words everybody can say everything him. Everybody can say what they want to but I hopefully hear that you know would we have some actions and went on asked conferred. You know everything on a silver platter were just won a level playing field where we can compete. With everybody else where you know some people some industries are given some citizen subsidies subsidies. That. They're getting cuts and worn off you know we're actually in the office's public so we just want a level playing field so that we can compete and you know let the cards fall for the man. And you federal report to be his local visually. To make a visual statement here when it comes to this you hear why is that why you guys coming in well we came in. Uniformed to support you know the people that couldn't be here and you know we were proud people week we're proud of what we do. You know so it's it's important for us to represent ourselves as we actually are for what we stand orange and represented people that couldn't be here today. Scott thanks so much heard chatter with me and hopefully soon you'll be inside and even waited for some time let me bring in Molly here with our moms clean airport Mali where you're from. I live in DC you live in DC and tell me about these Red Shirts that are displayed right down a hallway here with so many moms of the clean air force are here wanted to get inside this hearing. Well I'm a mom I have three kids and moms clean air force is a national organization of parents are concerned about our kids health and what pollution does to their bodies and their brains. We want to make sure that whoever's running the EPA. Prioritizes the health of our children. And make sure that they enforce rules that protect them from pollution and what we've heard from Scott Pruitt is that he liked to dismantle those rules and we're really concerned. What other concerns are they're obviously when he believes that there are tough regulations that are out there he wants the use some of those samples some of those back. You're definitely concerned about those and which one specifically. Well he has sued EPA to dismantle the Mercury rules Mercury isn't known narrow toxic can it impacts baby's brains from the moment they're conceived. And those rules are really crucial to making sure that coal plants limit the amount of Mercury that can put in the air. We need it limits on Mercury or not saying shut down every coal plant where saying protect our kids from Mercury pollution. And what we see what we've seen so far from Scott for it makes us wary that he's not gonna do that. Molly I'm curious if if he's confirmed as the EPA as the head of EPA I'm. What will moms clean air force you from there are obviously at Gillick you won't be quiet. If he's confirmed an antiseptic that you guys necessarily don't agree with. While we're here there are more than 950000. Of us across the country. And that we use our voices to talk to our lawmakers and tell them want matters to us and we will still be here making sure that our priorities are heard loud and. There Molly thank you so much modern DC with moms clean air force. I think you're about to go into lets you have people coming out now so thank you think you to these folks and all the folks who were here who wanted to see. Democracy in action our government inaction at senators questioned he the nominee for the EPA. I'm also just on this way with me let's walk for a second here as you see these folks here. This is in the senate Dirksen. Office building here. Where a number confirmation hearings that happening all the way down at the and that courtesy hearing. It's happening for health and human services floor Tom price doctor Tom price a congressman who's up. Whose answer number question about Obama here on his. Controversial questionable. On treat it's a stock trading. That he is done when it comes to. Health care market he still being pressed on that right here this is where south kind governor Nikki Haley she is being questioned for UN ambassador where her knowledge of foreign policy and how. The US we represented by the United Nations and how the strategy won't change would do in the United Nations on what happened from that point as well so. Number confirmation hearings that are happening along the way here we're gonna keep you updated we're going to be right here to give me any major updates Kenneth potent but ABC news digital reported.

