Hello Pierre Thomas ABC news senior justice correspondent. And joined today by the deputy attorney general and a state rivals aside. You talk about people he or crisis. Thank you don't think you can to have you here. 64000. Who. That's the preliminary figures for 2006. Roughly 40000 of those or figuratively it. How would you describe the magnitude of what we're experience. It's an extraordinary. Epidemic and really a crisis that has been building for some time that we saw begin with fentanyl about three or four years ago. Has now reached an epidemic portion. And why you think we've got here seem to be getting worse and worse it. There's been a lot of calls for action it's been in the public domain but why does it seem to be anymore. And we talk about the oak yours crisis really talking about multifaceted problem. You have her way in which is traditionally a drug that does cause a lot of death and devastation and states. But it's been fueled in recent years by the diversion of oxy code own and other legitimate OP or drugs. And also it wants through four years by the rise of fentanyl. Which is an illicit substance that is imported from China and those factors altogether contributed to this extraordinary death tool we've seen in recent years. You racially warriors traded from Baltimore that's if a longstanding. Hope you're properly care when particular. Why haven't the federal efforts to local efforts around the country stop it does this explosion. But think it's a matter degree on the heroin problem as you mention has long been a problem and Baltimore. But there was of Paramount law enforcement we had it summon and control until about three or four years ago we started to see this rise in deaths attributable to fat. And I think that's what's that largely fueled the increase in recent years we have of them. Approximately 64000. Deaths and points sixteen attributed to drug overdose is about 20000. It's almost a third. Are a product Fenton. And that's something that's relatively new just three or four years ago. Only about 2500 deaths that were attributed to fat so that is really fueled the rise is part of the problem that people understand how dangerous. And powerful and potent fentanyl is when my mother recently died. Of cancer and she had to use fentanyl prescribed by doctor obviously to ease the pain and it was very controlled interest the amounts Sheikh. Give people a sense of why this is something. The fentanyl. Really describes a class of drugs not just one particular drug. And that's part of the challenges that the fentanyl the people using that the getting illicitly you can order it through mail over the Internet or via local street dealers. They have no control over the dosage they don't know exactly what they're getting I don't know what concentration again. And so they don't have the ability to regulate the dose in just a few grains of pure fan can actually cause death. And so it's extraordinarily dangerous for batteries and we've seen. People going out Lockport afterward suit filed had suits. Two to deal with the issue directives it was as a corporate park that's right now that approach started with. That a few years ago and in recent. Months in particular DEA has made a point about the size and law enforcement how important it is. To exercise caution when you're dealing with white powder substance can secure can be fentanyl mixed in with it. Even if it's not pure fentanyl. It could be spiked with him and can be very hazardous to you responding it's just like playing Russian it candy that's right. A number of years ago and we saw. She's been coming to be. We've interviewed fire rescue people from around the country. And I've been struck by people talking about at a school litre. Nearly die. From an overdose. And then get up and and one truck. The additional level and problem have you seen anything like that. Well no I think you know that's one of the reasons why this oh PO epidemic is so dangerous. Because once people are addicted it's very powerful addiction so even people who go through. For effective treatment programs often relapse because of the impact that panel has on the human brain. And that's where the most important they know about her when and sentinels to avoid getting started in the first place is what you're hooked on the stuff it's very difficult when yourself away. You may announced today. Concerning some arrests and charges. Emanating from China. China. Can the success of their role in this process and you know two Chinese nationals. Or arrested or charged as part of these indictments today. Are you getting enough help from the Chinese are they doing anything to support is that you recently went to China are getting enough support threats and that you know my first. Years of Clinton was back about. Three years to when it first came to my attention and Maryland. And one of the first questions we ask is where's this coming from because most the drugs that we deal with are grown their plants. Opiate opium for example. Fentanyl is not it's a chemicals produced and lack. And the fentanyl that we've seen the United States is believed all becoming in some way from China in some cases it's manufactured in China and shipped. You through the mail or through other countries to the United States. In other instances the precursor chemicals actually come from China and that only manufactured. In Mexico for example but it's all source China. And one of the challenges we face is that because fentanyl is say chemically produced drug is producing land. If we prohibit a particular type of fat. Particulate molecular construction. Chemists can just make a slight modifications so that the new version is not. Identical to the previous version so that chemists laughter staying a step ahead of us and there's sort of Mexican cartels are getting. They're precursor drugs from turn violent summit produced in Mexico but we believe minority of and is actually produced. In China and shipped here in the US now what's tarnished response been to your overtures to get them to do more. With a Chinese have been cooperative. And as you mentioned I was there two weeks ago I met with some of the leading Chinese law enforcement officials and they have been very accommodating to us that in assisting us in conducting these investigations. But the challenge that we face is that these fentanyl derivatives are analyzed being produced in China are not illegal in China. And so we've talked to them about is. Scheduling the precursor chemicals. And perhaps even schedule in all types of fentanyl so that you can prohibit the production. Of those drugs in China because the situation now is that some of these labs can operate legally in China although they're violating US law when they ship it here so we're. We're grateful for the sport we've gotten from China so far but we're hoping that they'll step up now that we've demonstrated. The Chinese nationals are sending this poison causing deaths and United States we hope that the providing more. The two charged today any sense that they wouldn't lock those guys up for you and send them here. That we don't know exactly what the Chinese go and do a relationship with China is such we don't have an extradition treaty. And so who typically China would not send Chinese nationals to the United States for prosecution. But they might be willing to hold them accountable there that procedure charges in China and so we're gonna share the evidence with an RD EA. As a very good relationship with the Chinese ministry of public security we're gonna share information with them and hopefully they'll take action in China. Com. We saw some news reports over the weekend about lost over changed last year that make it more difficult for DEA to track. Paul Hewitt shipments and are you concerned about that and do you agree with the decision by the nominee for the drugs aren't you step. Process but with regard to the regulation. Driving the support to recognize this is primarily handled administratively by the day. It's of the Justice Department lawyers get involved in that if there's a challenge to the action as US attorney. I was involved in helping the day and forced those regulations. Against the number pharmaceutical companies. And we have of those cases under the controlled substances act. We would obtain settlements is typically involved in part of financial settlement with the drug manufacturers and distributors but also in part a stipulation a promise by them to regulate the conduct in the future. And so I think that's a very effective tool this issue that was identified over the weekend you're gonna statutory change. In his new issue to me I'm disgusted with the DEA acting administrator rob Patterson we're gonna look into it. And try to evaluate what impact it's having the administrator mention that BA still has other tools that can use. Two to regulate the improper distribution of popular drugs so rid of look at that figure out whether or not they have the tools they need and the need new tools we've certainly support that. What's echoed in the death. Level from this young people old people. Middle class upper class are constable what do you need to see to begin to stands top. Well we think about controlling drugs in really three ways. In prosecution which is the most important tool that the Justice Department wheels. But also prevention and treatment. And I think we need to focus on all three of those. We're focusing with regard to fentanyl in particular focusing on prevention how can we prevent. Federal from the important in the United States and how can we train people teach people about the dangers it poses to them so the more were able to get out the word about these risks. I think the more effective we're going to be in stopping people from experimenting with fentanyl. For warding over the Internet and from testing if they realize just how dangerous substances. Hopefully. We'll be deterred from starting down that road the president announced yesterday when have a written declaration. Making. Feel crisis and national emergency room what does that mean does that mean more money for the DA that mean more money for treatment. There's a minister report saying that federal prosecutions of drugs. Way down any truth. Let's look you got the number of questions with regarding the import the announcement that president expects to make. Let him announce exactly what that's going to me but certainly it's gonna mean I believe enhanced focus on opium addiction ways to prevent. With regard drug prosecutions though that's something that that we've been very candid about this administration is committed to responding to the crime problem if you see. A 50% increase in drug overdose deaths as we've seen. Over the past 45 years you need to increase in forces. That's not the only solution is not just about prosecution but that's going to be part of the solution and so we're emphasizing enforcement but not just volume enforcement. We're emphasizing that we need to prosecute the right people so we've talked with assistant US attorneys and agents around the country. About focusing their case is on the drug suppliers such as the local distributors but the high level suppliers and that's part of what led of the cases we announced today. They've got a complex situation only Sanctuary Cities where so many cities say that they do not want to cooperate. And there's been discussion of taking with some federal funding some of those same cities have an opening to it problem. Our heart and threaded needle and give them support they need or not like these our. To some extent distinct problems and with regard to drug enforcement. Those drug enforcement resources. DEA. Are not affected by those policies so we're continuing. As we have been to combat drug distribution everywhere country particularly when it's linked to either overdose deaths or violence. I think we have tough for a few more questions. The horror of Las Vegas. Horrific. Sony our thoughts can give us an update on anything about motive anything about. You know would be an appropriate community making announcements about that we're supporting. The local law enforcement authorities in their investigation. But it's primarily the responsibility to manage. Disclosure public information about adding support for us to respect that so when I can't tell you this. Obviously that tragedies affected everybody. Would think about the impact. Victims who were killed and their families but the many who have been injured some of whom are still hospitals. So we are doing what we can support them ATF. And FB and supporting them from from the very start helping conduct that investigation make sure we identify anybody that the suspect in the associated with. Try to determine what may have been as motivation. And so we're gonna do everything we can't support that work. Both the local sheriff and the FBI don't did. It's day. Know evidence so far you know anyone supporting him and no information about a motive clear motive at this point is that where things in the fourth. Well that's you know one of the most important things they're looking into opposite the first thing and make sure it is. Have you had a fight everybody was involved in the scheme everybody's who's potentially count. Was there any criminality associated with the acquisition of the weapons for example. So those are the issues ability and about stock issue. Is ATF done is review and what is your position on whether these bonds stocks. You know exploit this period of what lawmakers. And really the country intended interest of not having weapons fire at the pace nearly a machine. Oh eight KF is conducting that review as I know we've announced publicly you know having completed it. But as I know you recognize it PS responsibilities to enforce the laws as they passed by the congress and so ATF does have some. Ability to regulate to adopt regulations are consistent with. The statutory provisions passed by congress. But they're operating under those restrictions so that's you know what regulates ATF they enforce the laws as written. So do we know yet if this is the legislative fix or an exact. You in if you wanted to prohibit bombs actually I think is what you're getting out we're gonna complete that ATF review minimal amounts are conclusion. Special counsel probe you were I believe interviewed by a special capsules team. What's your status for the overseeing the investigation. Are you still overseeing it and do you see that changing in his comment a comment on who was there was not interviewed and I think I've been pretty clear about this on my public statements. You know we conduct investigations in the department of justice and a particular way we conduct them in private we don't publicize the investigations while their ongoing. So nose and a lot of speculation about this. But we're still binding honestly we've spoke traction conducting investigations supervisor investigation. We're following the rules and the rules are we don't comment about it so I don't innings and that. Thank you for your time. This are you talking to you that is it for us here you can find more about breaking news on the ABC news have please turn. Thanks so much.

