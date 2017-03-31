Transcript for What to expect from the president's joint address to Congress

Do you know what trump plans to talk about talking points have leaked as they traditionally do and as we mentioned substance. He's going to be the theme of the night we think and we're going to find out Trump's plan. In in theory on a lot of the issues that he campaigned on and that he's been talking about and issuing executive orders on in his first what is. But there also might be surprised some surprises. Apparently he instigated today that he might be addressing comprehensive. Immigration reform makes it. I'll be looking for the Republican reaction to that be it to thing. Hey LB and weighing here what are you most wanting to here are worth paying attention to tonight we just. A quick note everyone out there risking their live look at the capitol building of course where president tram will be delivering that first. Address to a joint session of congress in the house chamber at looks beautiful night. That LD can you take care what do you look at. Well you know first bopping and hit it runner ahead on need. How he threads the needle in terms of those currencies regardless immigration policy. Especially considering the fact that he's got to keep his base happy regards to the wall but and also he mentioned how difficult this is preparing terms of dealing with. With the dreamers and the children who were brought here. When they were very young and I've grown up here and what exactly as we plan on doing with that how does he. Message this of that is based doesn't spill is that they've been betrayed but but he does open. The doors of that the members of congress to begin doing something has to be more compassionate that's number one and then number two for me I'm really curious as to how it's gonna talk about the budget. Particularly as he's talked about increased spending with the military and what exactly are the court's going to be to help balance that increases spending. He mentioned foreign aid where we know about fifty billion dollars the US do you support a significant chunk of that is for military. Obviously that's a technical sort of are don't based networks of these countries so. Does he critics of that heartsick at the paper to increase in military units of one of the two things are most in demand from tonight's speech. I think we know it brings up that how does he walk that fine line. Because he is he's. Clearly he acted can make good on his campaign promises right. But he coming at these issues a little bit differently than traditional. Conservative orthodoxy right right certainly he is and I think there's anything he adds. And he is that it's budgeted and national security pact and that was one of his campaign promises. What's to beef up the military union and the debts and help to our men and women in the field. Another issue that I think will be very interesting to hear tonight is how he addresses. Obamacare. Repeal and replace and there is some reporting that he may not be discussing repeal and replace. And maybe it's because of some of the polling and I can tell you Rasmussen Reports we have found that support for repeal and replace among likely voters has been declining. It was at 40% in November it's only at 30% now among likely voters. And now we see that over half of likely voters they what is the obamacare addressed piece by piece they want to seize more modest reform approach. Which again is very much. Contrary to Republican position on this incredible turnaround hit for more on this let's go down to Washington DC right now. Our colleagues so you make our senior White House correspondent joins us live from DC hate to think I do it tonight. Hey guys credit for big night ready answer is we'll ever be giddy sense of what you and I are out what you're gonna be watching tonight what you think that the headlines might be. Coming out of tonight to mark. Well I can tell you this that as of just a few hours ago in fact that sources in the White House for. Telling us that the president is still tweaking this beach I'm so exactly what is in it you know we we still don't know he. Which practicing today he's been holding. Listening sessions. You we get the sense that this is something he is excited and and ready to do I'm street as have been talking about mrs. This is a very first for a president trap not just his first obviously joint address but. But this is the first being stage that he's been on his first big political stage sense his inauguration and and there's a lot of pressure to deliver. I will be looking to see who he exactly is speaking to today you know who is his audience is he. Delivering this address tonight to viewers at home. To that base that got him there. Is he delivering it to any of the Hillary Clinton supporters or people who didn't vote for him. Or is he as he needs to do you. To really be successful tonight at speaking also to the Republicans in the room that if he wants to get down to business and the business of governing. He's got to reach out to them and win them over tonight specifically when it comes to you. Health care tax reform an ad budget you know he's got he's got work to do you and the deadline and the timeline is ticking fast. Cecilia in an interview with Fox News president from said that he would give his messaging. Agreed in this scene range tonight is a great opportunity for him. To improve upon that great in his messaging. What do you expect he will do in terms of substance within his speech to spread the trump administration message in a better way. You know I this is definitely one of the things about this this short little list here of things that I I've made a note taped it to watch out for tonight and messaging is is a huge one at look it's not a usual that app president this early on. Already president for that matter what basically blamed communications. That the messaging is gone wrong when something has not gone. Right and we have seen a lot of mrs. in this White House over the last five weeks. But I think in order to get. Back on track to try to rein this man. We're Boise president trump really hitting on his highlights real what he would consider the successes of these first few weeks in office so what are theirs. That's trait pulling out of TPP at a Supreme Court his Supreme Court pick at. Course itch and really I think he would put immigration. In that camp also he would talk about he will be talking about that traveled an executive order the roll out. Albeit flawed. I think all can agree the core of that is partly what got him elected his supporters are you know are very supportive of this measure and of course. The the border wall you know he's got he's got moves in place to see this. Under way so those are the big successes but I think he'll be talking about. But you know he. This is not the one thing we all know having covered him for this long now is. You can't believe anything is going to happen in a trump administration until it actually happen so I will be watching to see if he sticks him as he didn't stick to that teleprompter that's in front of him. Or does he go off script and go rogue and and then the all bets are off as if that happened. Processor you're speaking of a script. We know that Stephen Miller reportedly was the person who authored just this beast metropolis won't be delivering. The last time you heard a student Miller's name is about two Sundays ago. Pretty mustard go too well for him what are we expecting from Stephen Miller in terms of being the author of Trump's first major address. Wait Els hear you saying that you don't believe the president when he said he was proud of Steven Miller in this and well. When you I don't know and he had a both sides of the aisles. I I do think the president is and perhaps even Miller himself are the only two people who actually. That in her view on this week actually went very well. Look me you don't even have to sit reportedly we know. For morrow reporting any received its Stephen Miller this. Young conservative very powerful voice in the westerly is indeed one of the writers were told that he. He did work he had not had a big hand in this speech but that the president has been treaty himself this is a team of writers and a group of other people also helped him. On his inaugural address so let's just talk about that and Agilent actually could be right. The White House. Bill that is being very much as they're billing dispute that we're about here here in Washington tonight that it was going to be optimistic and uplifting and unifying. All the things that they say that we will hear tonight and as we all remember Sharon. That speech ended in a lot of people went wait what was that you're talking about carnage in America I actually I think far from uplifting message that the White House that they would deliver so. Uplifting to them perhaps is not up with a pink ticked everyone else. You know Steven Miller has a definite strong. Viewpoint on a lot of very controversial hot button issues I think we will certainly see national security come out tonight. In that vein of Stephen Miller speaking perhaps and when it comes to immigration is up. But you know what I hear myself saying immigration outlet and the president the White House really threw us for occur today. On this potential for can't remember a comprehensive immigration reform. None of us really know. That this language that is being floated. Around late this afternoon will come up in his speech to meet meet we do know that he's going to talk immigration reform we do know that in an audience there will be. Family members of people who have been killed by undocumented immigrants he is going into the speech we've been told. Ready to talk about immigration. How that looks guys we got fifty minutes I guess we'll find out right. What did you have been a little bit in terms of you know the process of putting a speech like this together highest rates state of the senate speeches. For Bill Frist when he was majority leader and deliver them on the senate floor the day after the state of the union. And I can tell you it is a group endeavor you work with senior policy officials. Who are you know wanting to get their points and of course you're working with the principle that senator and also working out with other legislators Lehman you know get. I think you got from the White House even of how he didn't forward so. I think even sort of overplayed this idea of Stephen Miller the the writer puppeteer behind this. That's not really how he things have been together and I'm very sympathetic if it's hard to do at kitchen sink speech that holds together at thematic way. Typically they're knocking him jewels of literature. Amy with all due respect I think we know that a that's a very traditional way in which speeches have been written but what you are which are experiencing. This that very nontraditional untraditional sort of administrations. So perhaps in the past or what you're familiar weapon this big group Al. Don't think we can help ensure we're gonna see this group a different topic minister right that we know for example when when that president trump gave a foreign policy speech that was written by someone else and he stayed on prompter. A cat while his spirited discussion we're gonna bring in Bergen thinks it's alienating Daryn DC and we're gonna stay in DC with Chris consult with Anderson. Who has more on what to expect from this Trump's speech Clinton thank you for joining us what he got. Thank you for having me. Well I'm looking forward to this speech because I think that it's an opportunity for Donald Trump to lay out in a little more detail than he did in his inaugural address. What exactly he wants to achieve from a policy perspective I think the folks in that room are really big audience for him. Because you've got on the one hand congressional Democrats that absolutely loathe him that really don't in many cases think there's a lot they can do to work with him. I think this first month is not involved any overtures to them. On the other hand you have congressional Republicans some luck how but others who are pretty nervous appointment for how all that lots of people coming Elena than about things. And they're looking for the president kind of calm them down and think this is going to be okay. So why expect Donald Trump to try to do a victory lap as Cecilia said on. A couple of things where he'll claim. He's got victories that he can he say they he's saying he's nominated someone for the Supreme Court that are etc. he loves to talk about how he is a winner so many thing where he can claim that he's already scored a win whether it's. Lowering the price of fighter jets and things like that hill I bet you that line that in this speech. Edit my question is what happens if something in that room. Throws him off prompter so I doubt that he will go off prompter. Randomly but this is a time where he is not just speaking to a friendly audience he's not just talking to a rally of his supporters or. The people who showed up his inauguration they're going to be congressional Democrats that room that really don't like can you guessed they're private primarily to make an incomparable. On topics that really kind of drive a wedge between him and the American people on issues. So what happens if somebody screamed out you lie like what happened with I think this congressman Walsh back when Obama was president. Screamed out the president you lie and it became this controversial moment. Does the congressional Democrat do that someone heckled Donald Trump to people stand up and turn their backs as their booming. Ended that knock him off prompter that something I'm looking for. Sure to be a lot of drama a potential drama in the house chamber there but could there to take on one specific issue that were supposed to be hearing about tonight. That is the plan for the Affordable Care Act moving forward to get that you mentioned. All the congress okay and there are you know it's not just the Democrats that want some answers about what's going to happen whether repeal and replace. We'll move fourth congressional Republicans have been the ones who've been standing out different of those town halls. Getting shouted down a getting a lot of heated question from their constituents they need some answers to so at Amy mentioned. You know the winds have shifted at bat right as I'm really higher approval rating for the eight CA right now. How how did he handle this word is he go. It. I think on some of these issues he is still going to be looking to congress to fill in the details he's never been a policy details guy. And hasn't really suggested that this is going to be a policy details White House that he as president would probably be more than happy to sign a bill sent his way up Pennsylvania Avenue from the hill. Accomplishing things like tax reform accomplishing things like repealing and replacing or repairing the Affordable Care Act. But I know how deep talent he's going to get in terms of what he wants repeal and replace the look. Andy he's very sensitive to the idea that there are many of his voter in. You know. States that went from red to Blue States way that had expanded Medicaid places like Ohio. Where if repeal of obamacare means repeal of Medicaid expansion. A lot of his voters might wind up losing their health care if the replacement plan that would have some kind of stop gap or. Six to address. So I suspect that he will want to make the case that he's. Somebody who wants to sign a good repeal and replace bill it's going to be fantastic it's going to be great but I doubt that he will get in to very many kills himself. They think it's still his intention to punt a lot of this stuff down to the hill let them make the tough decision let them take. All right Chris penciled Anderson keeping an eye on it down in DC for us thanks so much pretended to talk yeah. Thank you.

