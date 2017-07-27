Fallout continues from Trump's trans service member ban

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss arguments for and against the ban.
5:57 | 07/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fallout continues from Trump's trans service member ban

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48888223,"title":"Fallout continues from Trump's trans service member ban","duration":"5:57","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss arguments for and against the ban.","url":"/Politics/video/fallout-continues-trumps-trans-service-member-ban-48888223","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.