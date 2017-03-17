Transcript for Families face reality of possible budget cuts killing programs they use

Another big fight just getting under way in Washington senators on the president's new budget proposal the White House. Calls it an America first spending blueprint the one point 15 trillion dollar. Proposal includes big spending increases on defense. Veterans affairs and Homeland Security we see the increase is there but there are deep cuts for the EPA the State Department education and even big bird. I put myself in the shoes of that that. Steelworker. In Ohio the coal miner the coal mining family in West Virginia the mother of two in Detroit and then think okay. I have to go ask these folks for money. And I have to tell them where I'm going to spend it. Can I really go to those folks look in the eye and say look I wanna take money from you and I wanna give it to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Also month chopping block and after school program that feeds underprivileged. Children mull Laney says. There's no evidence that the program improve students' performance in school at least one family disagrees but supporters say. The cuts have to come somewhere. I honestly if they were and in the program that it probably would dollar they would excel in school as dated as good as they are now to be honest with the this is a program that should not be cut. And cutting back going different thing. Kind of hurts but how would they are national security. Yet.

