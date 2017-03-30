Transcript for FBI director Comey: 'We're not on anybody's side, ever'

The last year. Almost a year now has been both difficult and easier than you might think. And that's have never been prouder of the FBI. What what makes it easy is. We're not on anybody's side ever. We're not considering whose ox will be gored by this action or that action whose fortunes will be helped by this that we just don't care. And we can't care. We only asked so what are the facts what's the law what's the right thing to do most people see the world differently than we do. Especially in up in a hyper partisan environment most people wearing glasses that filter the world according to side. And it's a challenge I face when I test of our from a congress that it's not a criticism of congress. It's Basie facts just how will affect my side how does that argument affect my side. And when they encounter people and I'm just one of 37000. Likeness of the FBI. Who'd never consider sidekicks. It's confusing we confuse people. Because a lot of people can't in my kitchen people who aren't considering side now we're not fools. You know the want to make our decision a storms gonna follow but honestly I don't care. If I have thought about it carefully and in doing the right thing making the right judgment. It doesn't matter what's gonna file if we ever started think about who will be effective in what way by our decisions in in a political sense we're done. And so we never will and in that sense it's easy that the misunderstanding of a lot of people about us can be painful but the easy part is we know what our north stars were fixed on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.