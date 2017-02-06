{"id":47797597,"title":"Former FBI Director Comey to testify before Congress next week","duration":"4:36","description":"ABC News' Amna Nawaz, Rick Klein and Jordyn Phelps discuss the latest developments in the ongoing investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.","url":"/Politics/video/fbi-director-comey-testify-congress-week-47797597","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}