Transcript for FBI director says no information support's Trump's wiretap claims

This is an ABC news special. George Stephanopoulos. Coming back on the wanted to straight to that House Intelligence Committee hearing room where FBI director Conley is being asked about president trumps tweets accusing President Obama and the Likud by catches. Asked me to share with you. That the answer is the same department justice and all its components the department has no information that supports those tweets. The president to accuse. Mr. Obama and presumably the FBI of engaging in McCarthyism. As you understand the term McCarthyism. Do you think President Obama or the FBI was engaged in such conduct. I'm not gonna try and characterize the the tweets themselves all I can tell you as we have no information that supports them. Were you engaged McCarthyism Dirk coming. Try very hard not to engage any isms of any kind including including McCarthyism. The president a second stated quote is it legal for a sitting president to be wiretapping a race for president prior to an election. Turned down by a court earlier a new low unquote. Director Cohen we can you answer the president's question would it be legal for President Obama to have ordered a wiretap of Donald Trump. I'm not gonna Carrick tries to respond to the tweets themselves I can tell you in general as as have running and I were just saying there is a statutory framework in the United States. Under which. Courts grant permission for electronic surveillance even a criminal case or national security case based on a showing of probable cause carefully overseen. It's a rigorous rigorous process that involves all three branches of government. And it's one we've lived with since the late 1970s that's how it works so no individual. In United States can direct. Electronic surveillance of anyone it has to go through an application process ask a judge the judge could then make the order. So President Obama could not unilaterally order a wiretap of anymore. No president could. And mr. trump also asserted in that tweet. That he was that the application or the president's order was turned down by a court. Was there any request made by the FBI or Justice Department to do wiretap Donald Trump turned down by a court. That's one of those subjects I can't comment on one where another please don't interpret that any way other that I just can't talk about anything that relates to defies a process. In an open setting. Third the president stated I'd that a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October just part of the election. A director co mirror good lawyer. Can you make got a great case the President Obama wiretapped mr. Trump's phones just part of the election in light of the fact you said there's no evidence of that. All I can say is what I said before that we don't have any information that supports those tweets. Well in my view then you would not be a great but a very unethical lawyer to make up such a case. And finally the president made the following accusation how low as President Obama gone to tapped my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon Watergate bad or sick guy. Dirk Tacoma the president has compared mr. Obama to Nixon purported wiretap of trump phones as another Watergate. What was the gravel men of the offense. By Nixon and his operatives during Watergate a lot of people who may be watching may be too young to understand what Watergate was about. What was the grow government of that offense. Well as -- call tonight was. A kid but it studied it credited in school the grandmother was an abuse of power including. Break ins on lawful wiretaps obstruction of justice. Sort of via. The cycle of criminal conduct. It was a break in of the democratic headquarters by operatives of the president was not that's my understanding is that's how it began. Because also involve a cover up by the president. Yes as I said. Now here I think you said there's been no evidence of an illegal wiretap. By eight President Obama is that right at city FBI and the Department of Justice have no information to support those tweets. But there is evidence is there are not. Of a break in of the democratic headquarters by a foreign power using site remains. Yes there was says the as the intelligence community report. Young class report said in January the Russian intelligence services hacked into a number of enterprises in the United States including Democratic National Committee and there was an effort by the Russians to cover up their break in of the Democratic Party headquarters. So very had a right there the FBI director James co managing questions from congress who had a shift Democrat of California saying he is no information. That's a portion tweets from president trump on Saturday. March 4 this twins where he accused President Obama of illegally wiretapping. Trump tower the FBI director they're asked a series of questions about those treats repeating his mantra I have no information that supports these tweets. And going on to say that no president could order that kind of a wiretap. On his own and it is not. Compare a ball to the crimes of Nixon during Watergate went through long explanation of that. As well we go back a regular programming is right now as I said before meant for many B that is Good Morning America in the last we'll be right back. This has been a special. For me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.