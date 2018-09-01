Transcript for FBI director says Twitter is 'on my radar'

The cyber threat has evolved dramatically since I left the OJ back in 2005. Just to pick a very simplistic example back then social media really didn't even exist. Tweeting was something that birds. It's a little more on my radar at the moment. Today we live much of our lives on line. And that's and we were in a situation we're just about everything that's important to us lives on the Internet and that's a pretty scary thought for a lot of people. What was once a minor threat. People hacking for fun or bragging rights to kind of prove a point. And show how clever they were has now turned into full blown nation state economic espionage. And very very lucrative. Cyber criminal activity.

