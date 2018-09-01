FBI director says Twitter is 'on my radar'

More
During his previous stint in government, Christopher Wray told an audience at Fordham University he thought of tweeting as "something that birds did."
3:00 | 01/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI director says Twitter is 'on my radar'
The cyber threat has evolved dramatically since I left the OJ back in 2005. Just to pick a very simplistic example back then social media really didn't even exist. Tweeting was something that birds. It's a little more on my radar at the moment. Today we live much of our lives on line. And that's and we were in a situation we're just about everything that's important to us lives on the Internet and that's a pretty scary thought for a lot of people. What was once a minor threat. People hacking for fun or bragging rights to kind of prove a point. And show how clever they were has now turned into full blown nation state economic espionage. And very very lucrative. Cyber criminal activity.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52239659,"title":"FBI director says Twitter is 'on my radar'","duration":"3:00","description":"During his previous stint in government, Christopher Wray told an audience at Fordham University he thought of tweeting as \"something that birds did.\"","url":"/Politics/video/fbi-director-twitter-radar-52239659","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.