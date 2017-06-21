Transcript for FBI: Gunman acted alone in shooting of congressman

This time the FBI has the thought at the theft that the defeat shooter James Thomas Hutchinson acted alone we also if that's that there was no nexus to terrorism. The FBI is investigating the shooting of an assault on a member of congress an assault on a federal law. Sir while the shooter was not known to have a history of diagnosed mental illness. He he is known or was known to have an anger management problem. Acting alone. The shooter aimed his weapon in the vicinity of where members of congress and staffers were standing. The FBI and ATF have determined that the shooter perches. His SK yes seven point 62 millimeter caliber rifle in March 2003. And his nine millimeter handgun in November 2016. Through a federal firearms licenses.

