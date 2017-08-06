Transcript for Former FBI special agent weighs in on Comey hearing

Steve I thought to get your take on a couple of other things mr. Komi. Talked about their first of all the very reason he decided to take notes in the first place those notes that proved to be. Crucial to launching the special counsel's investigation. In the first place what did you make of the explanation he gave. Well its standard procedure specially if you. Are in a meeting. That is particularly sensitive and important or you view it as important. And it's going to require some kind of recollection later on. To the former director coma clearly felt that way when he met with the president. And so that use of contemporaneous notes. Is standard for FBI agents when we go out and conduct. Interviews. Do our investigations conduct surveillance there is always someone that is involved in that particular investigative step. That is taking notes well it's going on and it can't take notes while you do Indian view while you're conducting surveillance and immediately do it right after as. Took a former director Komi did in this circumstance. And he pointed out to that it wasn't common practice with previous presidencies. I'm he did list a number of specific reasons the combination of factors as he said that led to his reason to do that I think we have sound. How director Cody Frey sit in the hearing let's take a lesson. What was it about that meeting. That led you to determine that you needed to start putting down a written record. A combination of things I think this circumstances. The subject matter and the person I was interacting with. Circumstances first I was alone with the president of the United States the president elect soon to be president. That is subject matter was talking about matters that touch on the FBI's core responsibility in that relate to the president president elect personally. And in the nature of the person. And as honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting and so I thought a really important to document. That combination of things I've ever experienced before but it led me to believe our got to write it down and it generated data very detailed way. Steve Gomez back her review now that you've heard that all those reasons in the couple at the very first time. That he met one on line with president trumpet a he as he says they're get a gut feeling. As well that this was something he had to document. Well clearly president trump or at that time president elect trump had never been in the government so. Former director -- had never interacted with him we maybe he's interacted with house representative. Members senators. Cook governors or anybody that's worked and in Washington DC in the US government. So and and ensure he'd seen. President elect from during the campaign and a lot of the rhetoric that was coming from him during the campaign as so. That alone right there the circumstances. That he was placed in the person as he talked about why you would take contemporaneous notes. It would give you an indication as to why he hadn't in this situation compared to say when he had previously met with that President Obama. And President Bush. Why he would now take this step of taking those notes is just doesn't know where this is going he's never met him before. And he is an unknown quantity when it comes to politics and governing in Washington.

