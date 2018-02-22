FCC officially repeals landmark net neutrality rules

The agency published the final rule in the National Register Thursday morning.
0:24 | 02/22/18

The FCC officially repealing net neutrality rules today stripping Obama air regulations meant to stop broad ban companies from slowing down Internet service and blocking certain contents. Despite widespread opposition from the public the FCC voted in favor of repealing the rules in December. A formal order was published today in the national register congress could now vote to overturn the decision. But that is unlikely under Republican control.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

