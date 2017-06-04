Transcript for Feb. 22, 1972: Chinese media calls Nixon visit a 'success'

President Nixon with good reason was three hours late for his daily schedule business talks with premier JoAnne live. Today it was on time and the talks when Obama's plan would no word on any substantive elements. The two leaders met NGOs offices in the Great Hall of the People. Again the president was accompanied by Henry Kissinger not secretary of state Rogers who was having separate conversations with the Chinese foreign minister. News of the day it happened separately a strong indication and cram following grows strong indication envoys last night. But the Chinese have decided this visit is a success. ABC White House correspondent general as a report from. It is the Chinese people on the street who silently glide from their jobs or homes on bicycles who have been a major question mark. Would be told about the Nixon meetings here if Seoul with how much detail and authority. Today's edition of the Communist Party control newspaper People's Daily. Remove the question mark by coming up with full front page coverage including three photographs and through banner headlines on the Nixon visit. This one reads chairman Mao meet President Nixon the Chinese father figure is pictured grasping the hand and smiling with the leader of the imperialists from the west. Oddly enough the Chinese are telling their people about as much as the Nixon White House is telling American news men about the substance of his private talks. No more substance about details of the talks has given here than the American press is being told. Also already became the government official propaganda voices broadcasting stories about the Nixon's in Peking. Business news bread representing a major policy decision within the Chinese Communist Party leadership. It was considered by China experts to be perhaps the most significant development seen or heard thus far and that it reflects to the masses what the government wants them to thank. And as of today's edition it's a reflection of budding friendship. Tom Jabrel ABC news became.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.