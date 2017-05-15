Federal judges to hear appeal on Trump's revised travel ban

Trump has vowed to fight the earlier decision of a federal judge in Hawaii.
0:28 | 05/15/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Federal judges to hear appeal on Trump's revised travel ban
And president trumps revised travel ban is back in the hands of federal appeals court. Three judges from the ninth circuit are set to hear arguments today's administration appeals a Hawaiian judge's decision against the executive order. In March that judge blocked the president's ban that would have affected travel from six Muslim majority countries. President trump called a case of unprecedented judicial overreach motivated by politics. The appeals court is the same one that blocked the president's first travel ban but today's appeal will be heard by a different set of judges.

