Federal prosecutor in Utah leading DOJ review of GOP concerns

"I take the concerns you raise seriously," Sessions wrote in the letter, addressed to the Republican chairmen of the Senate and House judiciary committees.
Transcript for Federal prosecutor in Utah leading DOJ review of GOP concerns
Attorney general Jeff Sessions says he will not appoint its second special counsel to investigate concerns raised by some Republicans. At least not for now. Attorney general has been under increasing pressure to look into accusations of bias at the Justice Department. The Mueller investigation. The Clinton foundation dealings and an Obama Erin uranium deal. Instead sessions is telling members of congress that a senior federal prosecutor will continue to evaluate whether such an appointment is necessary.

