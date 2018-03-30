Transcript for Federal prosecutor in Utah leading DOJ review of GOP concerns

Attorney general Jeff Sessions says he will not appoint its second special counsel to investigate concerns raised by some Republicans. At least not for now. Attorney general has been under increasing pressure to look into accusations of bias at the Justice Department. The Mueller investigation. The Clinton foundation dealings and an Obama Erin uranium deal. Instead sessions is telling members of congress that a senior federal prosecutor will continue to evaluate whether such an appointment is necessary.

