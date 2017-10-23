Transcript for 'We should not be fighting' over Sgt. Johnson's death, Arizona Sen. John McCain says

We are in very challenging time. And I hate tick Hoover like you just covered but. My friends we should not be fighting about the brave American. Who who lost his life serving his country that should not be the topic of discussion and America today it's. Said that his congressman woman Wilson might have opened a can of worms about what's in nice yeah. That maybe we wouldn't have no doubt but will be is right in that. Americans should know what's going on now yeah. Should know what caused the deaths of four brave yes my. Should know what kind of operations we are engaged in and one of the fights I'm having right now with the administration. Is that armed services committee is not getting enough information. And they and they deserve it because we represent their families to you. Oh. We're good where it needs to ensure it doesn't happen again intact right unless you learn the lessons. And then you're gonna repeat. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.