Transcript for Florida governor calls to raise gun sale age

I'm an NRA member. I'm a supporter of the Second Amendment. And the First Amendment. And the entire bill or rights for that matter. Muscle father. In a grandfather. And a governor. We all have a difficult task in front of us. Balancing or individual rights. But there are obvious need for public safety. But of course almost say is too much. And some will say it's not enough. I respect everyone's opinion. And I don't really kill those who disagree with me. An open dialogue is critical. But I will not accept the old tired political notion that we don't have enough time to get anything done. Governor and government does not have to be slow. Or the authority. And when it comes to protecting our schools and our kids. We need to be swift and decisive. First news 11 all our. So make sure. So we kind of rifle. Shot one all of you. You all and certainly I'm an end in her a member of Harry. I support the Second Amendment. I'm sure there's going to be an are members that agree with me and I'm sure there's fear in our members that don't agree with me. But that's pretty much true with everything I do mean there's people that they agree with my policies and enrichment policies and that's. I'm my dude I'm I'm a dad and my granddad it mad and and as soon as this happened you know. You know I talked to my daughter said you know year you know and foresee in your lifetime you're gonna have to teach your kids. About this issue you know it's and I when I grew up we knew we new marine had to think about this issue mr. There. Work that though here. They say if they wanna go if they wanted to take days so for example they will if they will. There we go hunting and it still takes some hunting that they can't. Purchase a gun our own a gun. The nightly. Cannot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.