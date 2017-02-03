Transcript for FLOTUS Melania Trump reads Dr. Seuss book to children in NY hospital

Yeah. Okay. The season one my and he. Ten. He. Blue coat and aces and will go. Compared to any person. Today easier gate. You know up to three days. Off. You yeah yeah yeah hats. Hats he continues. You could still giving us. Anything you'd excellence. To us. You're on alt. And you know let him know. Any. I did and I think what he site. You know announced peace but don't go live. Care about sound you say I opens. A you look you're pact would hope dreams and yes this week he. You just not going down and two so it's. Out there who can happen. Good old.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.