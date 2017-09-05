Transcript for Flynn resignation, Comey testimony and added troops in Afghanistan discussed in White House press briefing

On the lie in New York it's Tuesday April 9 and that begins daily white house press briefing breakdown. With me today took out down in Washington DC Rick Klein in our ABC's political director in the eight figure out white rhetoric. Review I'm we have a front with us today islets signs over on the White House north and I do an island. Hi I'm good guys carry out I'm good I'm good let's jump in I think one person's day we heard more then president trumps that today's briefing. With Sally eights now the eight Sally Yates Rick. That this is a little bit of testimony over from Sally eight of course the former attack acting attorney testified yesterday about Russian interference into the election. Carried over quite a lot strict took a ton of questions to be get clarification from the White House about what happened in this eighteen days between the time. Yates notified them there's a problem and general Lee in the annexing spot. An attempt to clarity but not a precise clarity at ball we. The word from Sean Spicer is that the system or that Sally Yates came in and said that there was evidence that would be available for the took about a week for the White House that you look at that evidence. And the internal inquiry. According to him worked in that it it found that in fact. Mike Flynn had misled the vice president and then the president asked for and received the resignation of his. Of his national security advisor of the problem here though is that eighteen get these it doesn't really make sense first off Sally eight's record intra testimony made that information available immediately. It was available for the White House counsel to look at it didn't seem particularly concerned about it it merited two meetings as wells one phone calls by with a white house calls a simple heads up. And in the interim period. Mike Flynn did a whole number of things that would would raise all sorts of alarm bells given the investigation. He was part of a phone call that the president engaged with Vladimir Putin as part of a meeting with Japanese prime minister actions a lobby he was involved in a rainy and sanctions and went to the White House podium one day. And officially said that a Rand was on warning. All of those things happening despite the potential that he was compromised. As conveyed by Sally Yates and I thought also intriguing is in that though the White House response to Mike Flynn today is we're not gonna smear a good man. They had no compunction about smearing its delegates and suggesting that she had political motivations for what she said despite no evidence to that effect. I let on that point now I just I got handed some quotes hicks who wanted to make sure we get this correct. He was asked about general plan has written that he's pointed out is that they don't want to smear the president doesn't want to smear. A good man's name but the pivot point when it comes to Sally Yates is on for several of us follow up questions was. Look it was clear that she wanted a position within the Clinton administration. Was clear that she was an Obama appointee it was a pivot away from the issues. Do we think we'll get more clarification from the White House because it doesn't look like these questions are going away. Now in certainly he didn't really offer any concrete tangible answer as to why the president waited. Eighteen days but instead. Turned to trying to attack Sally Yates I wrote down some of those quotes as well political appointee. Political opponent Obama appointees strong supporter of Hillary Clinton. The only evidence they he had to offer that was that it was widely rumored that she might be a part. Hillary Clinton's Department of Justice had she want but we don't actually know if there's any truth to that so what else is certainly going to continue to face questions. About this eighteen day delay and and why the president waited for so. Are at Osaka and other developing story at big one today we are now learning ABC has reported. That the FBI director James combing in his testimony on May third before a Senate Judiciary Committee. Overstated the number of emails that looks of whom out of dean was boarding to a private email. Server and the details are still coming out about this race but what are the headlines from this story. Well they director director co. Only sad at that hearing last week that. There are hundreds and thousands of emails that Anthony Weiner had received from his wife whom avid presumably to print for viewing by the secretary of state and at some of these included classified information. And our colleagues dollar on the beat including Jon Karl is in the room today asking about it. Are reporting that in fact that was eight and a pretty big misstatement that. In fact there were only a few emails that that we're specifically boarded the Anthony Weiner that included some information that was later deemed to be classified that is not at all the impression. That director homey left the public and the congress wit and the debate now going on inside the FBI's how to set that record straight talk the post on Capitol Hill. Does that have been no formal notification. I was at a White House that's being away from this story a few moments ago at the briefing today but clearly this is a problem for an FBI director is held himself up as the person. To whom truth and days straight forward speaking is so important for his reputation. And it does nothing to quell the fears and the concerns of Clinton align folks and Democrats. Who's the director homey as an unfair to their side this is an treaty being error that pretty much needs to be corrected quickly. And let's not forget it was those email discovery of those emails that led him to give at press conference just days before the election. That has been the subject of so many lines of questioning in some of these testimonies recently so it is going to be following up on that go to abcnews.com. For more as that story develops. I let let's talk about foreign policy this is one of the problems president trump inherited but were talking about if honest on. It's now the longest war in our nation's history we're hearing he's considering a plan. Four not. Really a surge but an additional number of troops being deployed to upon it on to supplement. The 8400. We currently have on the ground there what else do we know about that and how the White House is viewing this. Right we know that there was a review. You have Afghanistan strategy and that officials are presented to the president very soon their recommendations. But potentially increasing the troop size in Afghanistan. By 1000 to 3000 that's additions an 8400 that you mentioned but right now we don't know which way president trump is lean back on the campaign trail he often talked about how we shouldn't be involved in nation building and other wars so he may be reluctant to send more military. Supplements to Afghanistan. But he also is very devoted and dedicated and trying to two. To and this war in to assist the Afghans. And so we know that he is heading I hadn't next week. On his first foreign trip where one of the stops and he'll be making is in Brussels where he'll attend the NATO summit this is certainly something that's going to be discussed. The potential of increasing per troop presence a not just US potentially NATO allies also increased increasing the presence. In Afghanistan. The White House so far saying not indicating whether he'll be making a decision about this Afghanistan's strategy before he has that NATO summit but it's certainly a topic that will be coming up in the coming weeks and Rick. Also asked her to come up in that NATO summit in Brussels. Syria and the approach being taken there it's another developing story right now and it's a lot an expert in the afternoon. It looks as if president approved a plan to arm Syrian Kurds in the fight against ice it. In a few key towns there this goes against standing US policy and it's short or a longstanding ally of the US. Turkey what's our take so far on now we now. Also goes against what president trump said about intervention or. Oh we have seen a real time evolution and natural ration of his approach to foreign policy. That is confronted him with some very real hard choices when it comes to committing US force. This is not who you would've thought you would get if you listened to president trump on the campaign trail. It may be who you thought you get if you listen to Hillary Clinton. And I think some of the some of the alignment with the bipartisan consensus around foreign policy is probably more like it but this is going to this is gonna bring blow back at home and fraud if this is in fact. What they go forward with and I think you're right that when he starts meeting with foreign leaders this is going to be something that is under significant question. I back you about a -- way galaxy be talking about went by them could talk about the president he's got a new and the campaign does anyway right I just funny Eric you guys and they get your take on this some of the language they role that we in the new web that it's gonna -- campaign we should clarify. If they will provide a unique unique sorry experience for online visitors the website includes acts that mainstream media is hiding about policy positions. And actions by president trump also compelling never before seen photos are recent campaign rallies. And events got this. It just in line that we it's what the president has always done right which is create his own line of messaging to speak directly to his space wreck. Fact based information that's a new one to me so I I'm curious to see what that includes we should note that this website only developed in the last 24 hours. Yesterday's briefing our colleague Cecilia Vega asked specifically about an item that was still on the all trump campaign website specifically. That totally completely ad ban on Muslims entering the United States that was so infamous during the campaign trail it's come up in court opinions and sort court rulings judges have been siting at the fact is still up there. And the White House yesterday saying they couldn't speak to that just hours later it was gone along with most of the rest of them the press releases on the old web site. And now the re launch so I think it's interesting in terms of the timing it'll be accusing deceit. What the White House says about what the campaign is saying in real time now we know that we're gonna have this active campaign web site supporting the president's again. I let me ask you about something else that's developing and following it on Twitter right now on it don't know how much we know that's reportable. But in Kenya who run social media for the president has been staying and it teasing he's going to be releasing a video of sorts that's related. Two election night I can't believe I'm bringing up election night all these many months later but what do we know about that if anything so far. Yes succeeds pleaded a little while it. I'll add an and I Kellyanne Conway when the president's advisors tweeted how have people finally accepted the election and what the voters that they. Between it was a screen grab of who Matta dean's. Colleen at cal Kellyanne Conway. At 230 in the Maureen. On election night they say that they may be releasing some video relating to that soon as possible have to stay tuned exactly to let that this now does about that campaign website and let's not forget this is 27. And heat. And we're already the president has RD line says can't they he's been out on the campaign trail doing rallies finale of the campaign website it's quite possibly nothing we've ever seen before. From a sitting president already just four months just over a hundred is in office knew Ari talking about twenties when. Rick is it due early six point eight shock. Yes. Yes yes yes yes yes I can't say given up. It's ridiculously early and look at the that we we talk about all the time. This the responsibility lies squarely at the feet of the president's the United States he is the one continues that's camp can't campaign events so when the White House complains it is not time to talk about politics as they surely well at some point he's the guy that started it. The Democrats would love that it get their if their folks going back as big meeting in Washington next week that's gonna. Have a bunch of 20/20 contenders they're focused though really when it comes to politics on the mid terms. This is ridiculous to be talking about point one is a new standard for the permanent campaign. May have political director saying it's too early if talk about the next election. That is found that indeed hey Rick Klein I let science always good to talk to back thanks so much making the time. Thanks on the act I think you've brought is I'll remember you can always go to abcnews.com for more on all those stories for now I'm on an Abbas and feedback it's in.

