Hey guys I'm on an Abbas live in New York happy Friday dollars and it was a big week lots of news if he had trouble keeping up. Stick right here we're gonna bring up to speed right now we got a whole roundtable put together to do. Just back to joining me live from our Washington DC bureau Rick Klein ABC's political director I do and wreck. Well I'm not your breaking and we just yet but if he get him back online Louis Martinez joins us also ABC's. I get and its arts and ABC's. Reported are right at that pentagon immediately they. I get to be here and also with us today Jonah blank with senior political scientist at the Rand Corp. in Washington DC how you doing now. I don't know things for me on. Thanks so much to all of you guys we have a lot to unpack the let's jump in Lillie. Over to you firth I got to ask you we had a huge story yesterday. About the US taking the incredible snap a for the first time using a major weapon in a honest we're learning more about the fallout from that attack. What do we now. On the lower hearing from the Afghan side is that there are 36 ice is militants are killed. When the Moab that's the massive ordnance air blast bomb. Which dropped an intriguing area we've seen his video that has been released by the US military on it shows the massive explosion took place at this area. It's information is coming from the Afghan military. However the united states military is also conducting what they call a bomb damage assessment. This is when the review the area to see what kind of effect of this the weapon Meehan had. One thing we do know is that there were no civilian casualties aspirin top US commander. Inside Afghanistan. But the assessment is still underway to determine the exact number. How do you estimate of how many rights as militants may have been there when the bombings dropped. We know that this was in crisis cave complex where that it could set up. Tunnels and bunkers one in the areas where they had sought refuge because they are basically being pushed back significantly by US advisors accompanying Afghan forces. Hands over the last year we've seen a significant reduction in the number of ice is fighters there in eastern Afghanistan. Back in 2015. Yesterday it was that there as many as 3000. And now we hear that the number has been reduced between 600 and he conjured. You take honest if you have spent years studying this region you were the former policy director for southeast. And SE this for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee you've. Studied it for so long. That leak commander there for our NATO forces said that this was the right weapon. For the target we make of the use of this weapon at this time in the US Africa there. It's possible that Joseph Nichols and it is absolutely. There are very few targets missions for which some more out would be the right where. This is absent Bob. That destroys things basically for years surface that it's it's trader could not go after for example. North Korea's nuclear assets. It cannot be dropped from normal Oliver it's so BUC. 130 cargo. Play and pushed Al. That means you can use in case against. An entity has boss irritant says. So it is possible that this is one of the rare circumstances. Where this was great tool for the job. But we also due some group for the possibility. Was. Political impact at least in power. What did it at a town at mark. Well we've all seen the headlines. About is that this was the largest. Home on in US conventional arsenal. Easy surely coincidental. That was dropped out as they are coming to a head in North Korean. Has the Chinese President Bush should be and what isn't just didn't oh yes. They arrived in New Hampshire where it's. There isn't the east room for speculation. That the political messaging was part of the equation. Hey Rick over to you now I'm gonna noted took Joseph and all at ten seconds it collected about a nice fun to mention Eric free ad that's because in this political world we're living in right now. The two are very much related at least in terms of how the president might be messaging himself here what what is that the approach the strategy think from the White House. There's not even much subtlety about the mother of all bombs being use the deliver that mother of all messages that message aimed squarely at North Korea on the eve of this weekend's anniversary celebrations widespread speculation that the navy and nuclear tests were to be the first. Under the trump era the idea of this demonstration of of American power. Potentially influencing the decision making it North Korean leadership I think is critical in understanding what's happening. Is all comes also as the vice president Mike Pence heads the regional bee in South Korea. Over the weekend I think it's when you see that in the maneuvering around China combine that with the with with what happened Afghanistan Syria last week. The message from the the -- administration is this president means business and he will use American force American might when he deems it appropriate when he deems the moment is right. Without a lot of deliberation without any compunction about what sort of mechanisms he uses. Hey Janet you've advised the Pentagon when it comes to North Korea specifically. Tell mile about how your processing what we're seeing now they've obviously been. An escalation of tensions when it comes to how. President trump and officials and North Korea are talking act each other if it just Saber rattling or something horse here. Well that's that's the question we have a new administration. Impressed. I don't think any war based on the internationals here knows exactly what acts. A couple of facts that we got to bear in mind. They did all that was dropped and got us all is not. We used to take out North Korean nuclear tests there's another. Uncle Walt massive ordnance penetrator. This is exactly what vision. But it's highly unlikely that he didn't or could succeed in taking out nuclear nuclear assets when they're buried suspicion immediately. Will this messaging. Costs here do you the leadership of North Korea particularly acute own. She needs to ease somewhat unlikely he's not so good news here is very easily he takes great pleasure in seeking comfort Asia. Plus the fact. North Korea has the conventional military capacity. Yes it made the population. South Korea particularly. The capital Seoul. And if anyone thinks that's just a problem for South Korea. We've got 20000. American troops stationed in the year he the artillery range. A 100000. American citizens are true incidentally is weekend is vice president at my house. Palin I thought to get your take on where the military stands on this now this increase of the sort of tension. The comments from the North Korean officials saying that they would be prepared to launch a preemptive strike if necessary. If the US changing its approach at least from the military perspective. In response to some of those comments. No not really on the what they US military always says that they are prepared for any eventuality. On that we of them working for couple years and the phrase here's that they you know three's are planning organization. Another is a plan for any continues C any possibility. Whether it's offensive or defensive for in part of the world. Now when it comes to North Korea obviously it's a very sensitive location right now mind you politically and militarily because a lot of Saber rattling that we've seen over the last couple of weeks. You're you're always Guinea get provocative statements from the north Koreans. Sometimes you know they just can't match that with their capabilities. But in this case you know because we've seen over the last year or so improving missile capability. We've seen two nuclear test last year. The first time at the ever conducted Q tests in one year. You you're seeing a development that we have not seen before so that's something have to keep an ion so Saber rattling and the opt the harsh rhetoric and you make your commitment Koreans really doesn't factor into the plane that they have here what they say here at the Pentagon is have been sexually. Be they are ready for any contingency and that depends on what eventually happens but as far as I can tell and there are no. There's no discussion of a preemptive action here. Against North Korea with regards to just any possibility right now. It recline are asking us something we kind of scene a bit of a pattern now right where sometimes the president himself we'll tweak. With teens to be a policy proposal or stance on things and then his cabinet officials and others will go out her clarify things on the ground or. Or. As you mentioned vice president Mike Pence is headed to the region soon. So do we expect that this could evolve into some kind of policy towards the Korean Peninsula that he might clarify whatever it is mr. count has been tweeting. I don't. It's likely be a new policy clarification maybe a better way to put it and acting meaty. 88 we to just assuage the concerns that arise everywhere in the world in Asia's as the piece of it. With regard to the contradictory statements these sometimes seen for the president and his top aides. Mike Pence is great about staying on message I think he's going with a particular message. I talked as Press Secretary events that trip earlier today on the and he he said look what we wanna send the message that America's stance wrong. It stands with its allies that that we will be unafraid to to two to do what it takes to keep the world safe. That includes a very clear message about North Korean capabilities and and that the that the I would call a red line not their term on when it comes to the use of nuclear weapons. I think that is an important message not just Asian everywhere because there are so there's such concerns still about the message that the that the president delivers I think it's telling that they're using my parents in this way for that the large chunk of time. Talk to one congressional official pointed out about a tiny gets back from this trip the hundred days of almost be up and Mike Pence happens to be very voluble player. When it comes to congress as well the legislative side of things so the fact of their dispatching and tells you they have allies of the need to to work with. And that there's a lot of concern on the Asian side of the world when it comes to US relationship ended the potential actions of other actors including North Korea. Hey Jonah let me ask you something about this because he called North Korea. The most typical national security problem for this administration were coming up. On a potential tension point here there's a big party anniversary in Pyongyang. They've typically used the exit test weapons before. If that kind of thing happens what is the worst case scenario what's the concern from a national security to protect perspective here. In the US about how that could in fall. Since it's great question because. Did she is probably the thorniest. National security problem that the administration asked you quit. Because there are no good answers to are absolutely no group where he's out of its. If there were. President Obama or before him President Bush or important present Clinton would have taken. The fact that we've had three administrations Republican and democratic alike wrestling with this problem and not coming up with a solution. She just. That whatever way out of this it's going to be tough and unsatisfactory. And probably not something that's going to develop this weekend. Now one. Six. Data points or one particular point she made as Reston who is here is Easter weekend. Is that as long I was the vice president is in Seoul and within our timber ridge North Korea. It seems unlikely to be. That the US is going to do it might proceed to. And artillery barrage so I don't think we're going to see any a major confrontations. Opt. I think it's quite possible that North Korea will decide to do something rather provocative. On the birthday. Jim Russell the founder accuse us. And the question would be what what response will be US possibly vehicle to get. So wreck that's the question for you oh well where's the hunts with this president who spent that he will be able to fix these problems. What kind of response weekend. Well I activism what the action and we've asked the White House that exact question is today don't wanna get in front of the president he's keeping. In mind that all of the options are on the table of course including a military option. I think it's fasting to see the way the chest plate pieces are being played here because as I mentioned. There's no subtlety when it comes down from. He is moving in very deliberate ways and I can't were called recent example at least that I prefer to the other experts that were talking to you hear of of the kind of action like yesterday where this massive ordinances is detonated this huge attack is launched. And it specifically telegraphed that it's supposed to send a message to somewhere else in non related part of the world not not a direct link between them. I think that's really interest and I think that's the tea leaf reading that they're hoping that it becomes more evident for that the north Koreans that does that that is a risk in this. And even the of the stories about possible preemption even if they're very unlikely at all of this there's a benefit to Donald Trump to being a little unpredictable all the world stage at least at this point. Again on that news out of honest I want ask it everything you wrote recently because somehow in this tangled web of foreign relations we can. Work rush at back into the conversation now. They've kind of in people think their presence in the Condit and in a way that they happened over the last sixteen years talked a little bit about what you think it's happening there and how the US is -- view. Their presence and honest and. Let us rotunda. Merchants have been moving back yet Adams. From our perspective that is entirely welcome there are very few off arms who have strong memories. In the eighties. So what does Russia hope to get out of this I think that's a big question. Russia got. Very little value got us on key issues it may well have us. Helped bring down his degree about the the destruction this union. From the US perspective is this also is somewhat worrisome. And and shall confuse it. You know what is the upside for Russia. One lot of thought is that. The Russians are looking to turtle got us into you. Any a source and you didn't Maurer. Damaged in danger to the United States exactly as the United States use the Soviets. In eighties. You know Louis it strikes me that and killed this bomb was dropped in up on his son. When he came to the top administration we were really talking a lot about the US policy and approach there it is sort of become. Just that sixteen year war that drags on a little further and incrementally. In and we we kind of get out of your by year. But winner winner if the current military policy towards upon a sign and to be at any indication of how that's going to shift under the current administration. You know on that some really good point because you know here we've been talking are meant coming on. Among some of the reporters talking about how really on the back burner Afghanistan is really become. Via Obama administration of course wanted to let keep a military presence inside Afghanistan. Essentially and let the trap administration determine whether they wanted to ramp up the size of the US force that's there. Or TV tree sitter or let them decide for themselves what that they wanted to what kind of policy and pursuit. While we do know is that the administration is conducting a policy review with and for Afghanistan. I'm and they are trying to determine essentially those ideas where did he go from here. Other about 9000 American troops still in Afghanistan what are they doing there they are there Q train and advise. The Afghan military in its fight against the Taliban and in this case against ices in eastern Afghanistan. So you have the US military engaging. With with the Afghans in fighting them on two fronts at 22 militant groups on two fronts. Crisis in east and Taliban pretty much in the rest of the country. What you've heard from the same general general Nicholson who ordered this airstrike yesterday was that there is pretty much a stalemate inside Afghanistan right now. Because they the Taliban has been able to re re group. Last year they'd be took over one key see in northern Afghanistan which first time that it happened in a long time. I'm so the Taliban is making. A big resurgence inside Afghanistan in the mean time. You have a plea for like you said a wart it's been going on for fifteen years. There seems to be some kind of thing he in terms of height actually going on with this pursuing. This Natalie inside Afghanistan. Now and but you would you have seen is a success in the east. Against a basis. These 3000 fighters that have been now reduced to about 60800. With the US military estimates. But we are hearing that eventually. In the next couple months. There should be some new policy decisions about the US military stance in Afghanistan I'm and that's something that's gonna develop but until now it like you said it's been really quiet. In terms of news from Afghanistan. Until this bomb drop yesterday. Fascinating stuff we're gonna stay on top of it as it evolves Rick Klein before I let you go I got a cast kill about one other report that sort of coming out today now. We're learning reportedly that the White House could be deciding to keep. It's visitor logs secret what could be an incredible shift from the previous administration. What do we know about that what does it mean. Yeah they've made this announcement just in the last few minutes on the and this is a major break with how the Obama administration handled they were the first to do this and they made. Visitor logs public it was after a period at least ninety gays they were all sorts of exemptions to. Protect against. Any concerns around a national security the drug administration is is citing a couple reasons for this first. They say I think somewhat disingenuous plea but they have some points here that they've been more transparent more open. In there in their operations in previous White House's I think that's kind of the patting the back part they're also saying this will save taxpayer dollars are talking about. Supplement 170000 dollars for duplicate of web sites I think that's us a skeptic might say that. Donald Trump spends about that much Secret Service protection when he wakes up and goes to the golf course like he did today. And in the third pointed they're making his one about national security to look this resolving the White House under present Obama did voluntarily. This is a retreat from that voluntary policy there's not they're not forced into a bylaw this will be subject to. For information act requests and other other ways of getting at this information but the basic idea of knowing who's coming and going from the White House is now gone under this White House. That the trauma administration making this decision not to do it or racing some statements from. Civil liberties open open government groups Democrats or blasting this and saying that this is a step back toward the swamp but its decision that this trump White House has made. There you go out. Will have to stick to it than recline are political director live in the DC thanks to you thankfully Martinez. Over at the Pentagon and Joan a blank from the Rand Corp. thanks cats have a great weekend thank you on Q. Thanks all of you for watching as well remember you can always go to abcnews.com for more on all of those stories happy Friday you guys have a great weekend. 