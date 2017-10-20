Transcript for Gen. Kelly defends Trump's condolence call to widow of fallen soldier

Chief of staff John Kelly held a press conference yesterday. And he hit back hard at the proud of Florida congresswoman who is in the car with the widow of a former soldier went trump cool tap his wife Kelli had to say. I was stunned. When I came to work yesterday morning in broken hearted. At what eyesore a number of congress doing. Member of congress who. Listened in on a phone call from the pres United States to a young white. And in his way try to express that opinion. It's a brave man. Fallen heroes are just thought. The selfless devotion that brings a man or woman to die on the battlefield I just thought that that might be sacred. So I am what I think Kelly want to accomplish with that speech is he my feeling is either he's protecting. Trop. For from the bad publicity battle abroad or else he's trying to contain trump. McCain he's they have like saving the country are something I sometimes it's a sorry staff I saw him as explaining trumpet his when he said actually do eat him any advice. Not to call first and foremost because these families can get no comfort from someone who's never been through what they've been through. And also when he said what I was telling him I had shared what had been told to need comforted me which is. You know your your son was with his friends doing what he wanted to do now the way general Kelley said it was more eloquent but he did explain to me how to check trump saying that we'll trump said. He knows when he signed up shortly complained would result if that's sure it was a little different but. It didn't make me understand a little more what his intention once panels though. I think if I were trumped and you know that I sometimes fumble on words or they don't come out like I intended and you know I may have gone with what. General Kelly returns Fred what I say don't call the truck. He didn't say that at all he said that they have a lot I Kinney say it didn't necessarily in that context I think it back to your question about general Kelly why he wanted to do this. He wanted to do this and this is out of his own questions at trump and forced him to do as he's also speaking from experience he lost son in Afghanistan yes and he said please send out. He does not like talking about a definite all private about it right for him to go I was actually she's not shock but I was very surprised. That he would talk about it's openly talking about walking around Arlington cemetery in need to be emphasized the decrease in this man has gone. To not talk or politicized his son's das. I study like he's in he's a when he was told but as you said there that. He was he told the president not to call the family but when he was called by that general. To inform him of the son's death it was basically the same thing he was doing exactly what he wanted to do what he was killed. He knew what he was getting into by joining that 1%. But I also want to say shame on a shame on the media she money congresswoman she much prompt. For politicizing an issue because I don't think any of us here at the table can name the 44 soldiers that died. And I share for that lost their lives who are sergeant when David Johnson staff Sargent Brian black staff sergeant Jeremiah Johnson and staff sergeant Dustin Brighton we have to dig in many articles. Where this has been a huge topic you can even find their names and Heisman say shame on us that we politicize this. And I think you know. It made me understand what trumps works like sour I think it was like a bad game of telephone. I think that gray which you out of Connecticut one or he would lose it immediately because what. Well what general Kelley said was he was with his friends he was doing what he signed up to do he knew this was a possibility of war he died. Doing what he loved to do. Now if I'm grieving mom and I hear that that may give me some solace. The solace doesn't come when you say well he knew it he signed up for anybody you don't just time to even calling planet he acts as it was really mid demonstrated and we didn't know what the context for. Was remember Megan we respect what what was the context and in the during the conversation. And playing a game of telephone with this which is why I said this is really nuclear as you play it for everyone involved this is sacred to all Americans in the idea. Having a soldier's death which we have gotten so far off course on his death and by the latest circumstances surrounding them which is still something I'm sure we'll be talking about for months on an end to end it but for me watching general Kelley and everything about the tribe administration. The generals that chart present trump has chosen for his frustration he's had the best of the best of the best and I think that we need to have. Terrorists backed for what he was saying but I do think. Politicizing which I know this works and set over and over again the politicizing the staff. A soldier's really Fermi this is rock bottom for the administration for the media for a military all the way around. Remember that that the president it's. Started politicizing it by comparing his response to it to Obama's response and that's how would be I'm not alcohol or maybe he should not make any of these. Own clothes and wouldn't let it pretty clear all the way around with trump with the media with congresswoman. All the way around every one is in the wrong on this. I respect general Kelley its Tropicana problem and Kelly I have respect I have a problem with congress and I'm not sure what he would do this and I was here but but it was genuine and I think so but I'm more I. I think that the guy has a heavy duty trying to protect this president from himself. And that's what I thought it would.

