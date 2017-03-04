Transcript for Gorsuch nomination, President Trump's salary discussed in White House press briefing

Inspector ending today's white house press press briefing and this is now officially. Your briefing breakdown I'm joined here in New York with our deputy political director Sean Walsh played in Asia China. And Downey. All right let's start with a little used he had at the top right we knew all along the president that he was going to donate his salary he wasn't going to take it home with him. Interior secretary think they are sharing that he will now be donating that. To Wear this quarter salary to the National Park Service though Rick little bit in news they are now we know where it's going much of a surprise right. A couple points first that the president originally said he wouldn't take any salary at vaults of the fact that he. A change course act as president and to donate the money actually gives him a little bit of a tax advantage that we won't ever know about because we don't get to see his taxes. I also think you her thoughts I suspected pressed on the point about additional security cost that more a lot go. And I think it's worth noting that the 70000 or so the dollars that we're talking about a donation are dwarfed. By ace every single time he visits down there does not at fault that might get it the president requires a lot of security. But you heard Sean Spicer say at what point enough is enough when terms of this president's donations to the government and service of the government working without salary. They kind of don't add up the same so I think this is a nice gesture and I assure the Interior Department would like like to have the additional cash but it's not quite what the looked at the couple's originally promised and it certainly doesn't make taxpayers a winner that. In that in the broader broader question of not trumps and ended the cost taxpayers. Mr. Spector did try to argue that numbers pretty hard now we we'll see them and we can judge for ourselves hopefully one day shift let me ask about the level of a bit of news of mr. Spector took a ton of questions about. Jerry questioners role in the administration we've been getting kind of in bits and pieces. His name being dropped into different portfolios and today if you reported earlier we learned he's. Rock what are you reading about how we'll carnival peace plea. Well you saw that. Sean Spicer asked over and over again why is Jared Kushner whose rock and not the secretary of state. I heard Chauncey at least twice it's not buying eerie twist meanings not saying anything. Against Rex Tillerson that your commission is going I think with our Sicilian Vega who asked about. And many portfolios. Mr. Fisher has underneath it it in his. Brett. What he's been doing. Not just. Dick on the scene rock which today. Poems about lots of other countries including China. Middle East peace. And also being making the governor the government works more smoothly but a bit of an area in in aviation and I think any of those one would be a massive job for anybody. Sean pointed out that of course is not working alone at teams. Each of these positions. But it is 18 Reza me that he is going to have to that but that's going all mean his different position. Yeah every it stressing we haven't really been in this situation before where we've had to kind of negotiate family members taking on so many high profile role how are we meant to process that's from the outside looking in. He went to Jared that's that is. Trained for just about everything in this in in the top White House looked and nothing was really anticipate along these lines indeed there's nothing in. In law that anticipated having someone this close to the president. Family members in the service of the president there are anti nepotism laws but those don't apply directly to the White House staff. And then what's your eye on the inside whenever the titles are the fact that he has a portfolio this broad. That touches on almost any conceivable area of foreign policy like you say Middle East peace and now Iraq all the way down to. At the opening Lloyd abuse epidemic and taking ideas from CEO's there is no way to effectively control the flows of information and it creates a power center that's without parallel. Inside this White House this is who the president. Trust this is of the president's talks and I talked to. Republican lawmakers who. Been in direct talked with Jared Kushner and they feel like the president has his trust they trust each other they like his use force on him they like the fact that he is. An avid consumer of the new someone likes to learn what he doesn't know but there's no way to really guard against all of the different potential conflicts of interest that surround. Family business that is now the government's business in the White House. Let's talk about the other big news of the day we saw the first hurdle cleared by senate Republicans right they're able to move the nomination of judge Neil corset. Out of committee and onto the full senate floor just let's start with you the Republicans are pledging that they will confirm. Judge court such. But we know the Dempster gonna put typify. Rights were really going. Into uncharted territory here in the sense that the Republicans will deploy the painkiller option we know it's going to happen. If there is this filibuster. And we're going into that as your perch on Spicer talk about as well that. This is. A territory that that. A lot of Republicans or Democrats. I won't want to kind passed that threshold. Even though it's going to happen why. Because once you got there you can keep ongoing. Means that you just yet as I said earlier a more moderate choice. When it comes to Supreme Court nominees that won't happen anymore and even though the Democrats are going. Ford but this filibuster I think that behind the scenes there's got hot and more. Rick what's your take is this just pay back from the dams. When it comes says judge Merrick Garland and how he was treated last year. This is the ultimate kindergarten argument because it's he started it know he started it and there's no growing up in the room to say I don't care who started it we're finishing at right now that doesn't exist anymore. The these battles over judges look I've been covering Washington for twelve years herself when the first stories I covered was war that is the senate can go nuclear in that case it was similar to that's a Republican president and our Republican majority in the senate. At the time Democrats really wanted it to push the envelope on it they're thinking about filibustering some judges and it looked like there was it was going to happen and it senate you know nuclear. And a group of moderate Democrats came forward to call them gangs in the senate gangs are good things when it comes this and it is their fight partisan gangs. That the escalate tensions what's interesting now is because the all of that they started it know they started it finger pointing going on. There's no one left its it to two played a grown up and there's no gang that's having any kind of activity right now. And is almost wishful sense that you hear from Democrats and even some Republicans who say I wish it was a way to save us from ourselves of which there was a way to cut a deal. But right now neither side feels like there's that a deal at hand there's no real talks happening. And critically today. Enough Democrats have come forward to sustain the filibuster which sets in into effect this this Ceres of events that no one really wants to see happen but it's happening anyway it's kind of a sad state of affairs. When everyone knows it's in and in bad ways for the United States senate but no one feels the power to stop it. It is that there's also political reality here we should note three says the Democrats that we notes and Democrats and we know that they will vote. For mr. gore stitch. Are all in states that mr. come one in the election and are all up for reelection and when he AT and so. The context in which people are working here have to be considered but it chess game going on here it doesn't agree tone for how it was to work together moving Ford. Right and here were. Iran in a sense that a lot this is politics so. You mentioned those twenty. Chile that it and it's going to be they know that there have it tough fight against them and and going. Siding with the Republicans in this choice means one less issue. They don't defeats in 28 people want let's add that won't be brought against them either way they'll be tough that's going to be a tough thing for for those. But the -- of folks from the outside looking in who are watching this and seeing nothing but the same dysfunctional government they've been seen for several years now. You know the Republicans have been pointing to mr. course it's saying look if you leave if you disagree with a lot of other stuff the president trump has done. At least we can all get behind this one man so it looks like you're gonna try to push him through come how. Our high water. Ya involved of those things are happening well Helen I water in the United States and the problem with the argument is that for every argument like that the Democrats have a counter argument they'll say. But wait a second you could say the same thing about Merrick Garland that you Republicans everything gave him a hearing to let that nomination does linger out there for eleven months that was unprecedented. And in decimal now you're changing the rules Republicans well you Democrats you started changing the rules first because of the the nuclear option is now in effect. For all other judgeships and other appointments that's why no one was able to filibuster any the trump cabinet officials because Harry Reid. As the democratic leader in the last session got rid of the Phil loss yourself. This isn't a slippery slope that involves a lot of finger pointing along the way. And I do think it's measures worse than your typical in fighting in part because it doesn't seem like there's any turning back. These kind of rules once they are changed. What's the party the party's lips and the Democrats are back in control at some point me in the future. They're not gonna have an incentive to change the rules back and Republicans are gonna have to suffer under this everyone knows it and I continue to be surprised by how many senators talk in these self righteous tones about. How this senate rules are and how they need to be maintained when they said the exact opposite when they were in the minority in biggest continue to trade those talking points but I think. These this sequence of events this week is a very big deal because it sends the senate. Into places that it hasn't been before. It is and always a delivered an institution isn't always a place where the better argument swing out win out debates happen but it has been a place where things don't happen as quickly. Because of of some of the arcane rules and those rules are being stripped away. Hard to find the moral high ground right now in the US Bennett threw just give us a look ahead now what Philly at the Linda think they pledged there's going to be a vote on Friday is that right. Thursday is the the vote on what's called cloture and that is technically to end debate. Opt for a sixty votes are required to invoke so called cloture. A Republicans are far short of that number they have a majority of 52 or three is you mentioned. Or pledging to vote for judge course if there's one additional senator from happens to be from horse that has haunted a Colorado Michael Bennett who is also an ad his is name to that list. But that is only 56 and now. Do the math in the other direction you 41 to sustain a filibuster and 41 democratic senators have now said that they will vote against cloture that means vote in favor a filibuster. That then sense that it's that's the question back to the senate majority leader Mitch McConnell does he then moved to change the senate rules. And say it it's actually it'll only take a simple majority and if he makes that move it only takes a majority to change the rules so it's a it's a bit of sleight of hand legislative side and that both sides of explored in the past it is haven't done it for the Supreme Court not yet. Rick out like to ask you this question that's only 330 not quite here on the East Coast looks like plenty of daylight left for more news to break but what do you watching in the next few hours going and it's my morning. Goes nags at me ask you you've asked me about my brackets last couple times and you go I didn't want to talk about it anymore it that well right. Our whole lives beyond that goes that is go nationals its opening day it's an exciting times they away from politics rubble while causes have a depressing day a depressing week when you look at all these story lines. That are converging went all in all seriousness I think one thing we've we talked about a little bit we're having cover that much in this in this post game. Recap is that the way the Russia story is evolving. And the White House has gotten more aggressive in the last hours and days in pushing the idea that the Obama White House actually was spying on you hurts is in rice's name. In both in there I am curious to see if they have other evidence other ways to move that story along along that. Barr from trying to back away from president trumps tweet of a month ago they are trying to provide additional evidence to back it up even if it's scant even if it's sketchy. And I are you starting to see the White House apparatus wake up to this and instructed to coach to try to make this case that in fact the Obama folks are the real story. Courage just back here in New York what about you keep it or not I'm watching what have information we get out of this aft out of caricatures trip to Iraq if we learn anything while he's under on the ground and CD. Video or photographs of him on the ground of course this was a surprise visit but you kayak I think it's fascinating that. That Jared Kushner obviously high profile advised the president also the presence on law. Has taken this trip and I think that's what will be when the big stories this community watching the into the championship two. Yeah. And now digital system obviously a camera and took it. Thick blanket on a lot thank them.

