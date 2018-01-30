Government flubs State of the Union tickets with major typo

Members of Congress were sent tickets to the president's State of the "Uniom."
Meanwhile president trump is now just hours away from delivering his first State of the Union Address to congress and the nation the president is expected to promote bipartisanship and unity. As he touches on the economy immigration infrastructure and national security but a number of democratic lawmakers are refusing to attend. Speech some tickets for tonight's speech had to be reprinted because of a typo someone misspelled the word union. Making the last letter and M instead of an and what union.

