Government report contradicts Trump on climate change

The report was compiled by a group of scientists from 13 federal agencies.
0:27 | 08/08/17

Comments
Transcript for Government report contradicts Trump on climate change
A new government report says Americans are feeling the impact of climate change right now. The report obtained by the New York Times found the average temperature in the US has gone up rapidly since 1980. And recent decades have been the warmest of the past 15100. Years. Much of the blame is attributed to human activities acclaim questioned by president trump in the past. Drug administration has to sign off on the report before its actually made public some scientists are concerned that it will actually be suppressed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

