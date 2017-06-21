Transcript for Greg Gianforte sworn in as Montana representative

Now you've just seen this swearing in to the House of Representatives. Greg and Forte. He said there the lone representative from Montana who got that seed in the special election. Last month hi everyone I'm on the Abacha joining us for continuing coverage of that swearing in and not the anthem of the political headlines he probably even tracking. From where ever you are Jan fourteen someone whose name you probably heard before. The remember he was the one who allegedly body slander reporter in the run up to the election in Montana. Later was charged with assault and apologized donated a bunch of money to charity. But these are part of a special elections going on right now the Democrats are having a lot of trouble at for gonna break down some of those right now. Win my friend and colleague Rick Klein ABC's political director whose joins us from Washington DC how you doing today erect. So on the sounds like Greg the airport is getting mr. popularity the first three things he talked about I don't want my colleagues to get paid I want to have to leave office after a couple of terms wanted to be able to make money on the outside. Those are all pretty popular things despite the fact that it would Steve Michaels a little bit of of us Lam so to speak on on those those swap denizens of members of congress but it areas. See whenever I was aware it slammed by the laying out he out. Outfit that that is basically is welcome speech like thanks for having me here where now 432 member strong. He mentioned those things that term limits the ban on lobbying of members of congress he got booed. As he's giving that speech and I hear that ranks. It's like that's and he would have to go back and check the tape and see which side of the aisle obviously his ascension to the office is controversial. They were Democrats or saying that he shouldn't be allowed to be sworn in. There's the it's kind of hard to do that once it's been certified but that was quite a flurry a few weeks ago and to me emblematic of the democrats' problems right here here's a guy. Who as you say Iceland's reporter 24 hours before the election is still able to. The coast into office maybe do with early voting meeting people like body slam as a members of the media but regardless he was one of four now special election victories that have. Been successful on the Republican side committed to zero in the democratic sides of six months into the trump Ara. They're able to say their four now after last night in Georgia and South Carolina. Let's talk about a bullet that morning rob swift was the Democrat running against him and Montana he tried repeatedly to link Jan Forte. To president trump and it's something we can Democrats do again and again you think when the president's approval ratings are aware they are. That might be an effective strategy but it hasn't panned out has. That that's right on and what we're seeing is that the president's popularity is strong enough to get people. Out to vote in the pockets that batters so far in these races now that won't go for all wondered for four to 35 districts next year obviously. But so far whether it's a deeply red state like Kansas or a moderately red state like Georgia. Or up a little but rhetoric South Carolina outward in in Montana as you mention. ED others has been motivated. We haven't seen the trump backers give up on him we've seen them tell reporters anecdotally that they want to see more focus on the candidate they believe the president's rhetoric. About a witch hunt. And fundamentally. They're able to deliver so all of that amp energy and enthusiasm. On the democratic side in Montana and in most recently now in Georgia it is not amounted to a single democratic victory in Georgia a particular disappointed because of how much money got dumped in there. Essentially a waste of some thirty million dollars in democratic donors money indeed in the fact that they didn't even succeeded picking up that once the. Well let's talk about Georgia now rank because obviously Democrats are pinning a lot of hopes on that had celebrities weighing in about flipping the sixth referring to the congressional district there. Tens and billions of dollars a young candidate you'd never held office before never run before. But this for the red seat this was this have been a Republican seat for decades to that it Democrats. Actually stand a chance of winning there. All we'll look did there was something is a rigorous fiscal about the seat if there is symbolic value this is Newt Gingrich's seat it was Tom price is seated now he's at HHS crafting a replacement for obamacare. In addition to that it's one of the most highly educated districts in the country. And that is translated into votes at times you saw Mitt Romney carry that district by more than twenty points that'll pump squeaks by by less than two. So there was a sense that maybe this is the kind of suburban were educated yes Republican voter. That might be ready to give up on alpha given the tumultuous nature. Of these first five months in office that's why they back there and John also opt became the vessel for a lot of hopes and dreams and aspirations of liberals across the country. Manhattan and that and Hollywood and Silicon Valley the money poured in from outside a Georgia for a thirty year old would never held public office before. Pretty moderate resisted in treaties to be kind of a flame throwing anti trump tight for a a Bernie. Elizabeth Sanders type a Democrat none of those things he tried to told more moderate line. But not a particularly impressive candidate frankly Democrats decide to get it all in behind him and put everything out there. They let expectations get away from them and that's why today they are licking their wounds and this race that they hoped would start to divide the Republican Party. In fact it is highlighting divisions inside the Democratic Party because they're trying to figure out if you can't win in situations like this. How canyons start went. Well that is the big question right the special election government to sort of build momentum towards the mid terms. Can capitalize on some of that anti trump anger and motivate people to show up and vote if they can't wing here. Is all hope lost for the Democrats what they have to get moving forward. Look good they may still put the house and play it there's no doubt about that talking to strategists on both sides. You can over read the results here these are four districts in in red states they none of them necessarily are on the list. Of the 25 or so that you need to pick up if you want to flip. They may be on the kind of longer list in Georgia would have been the prime example lead in the South Carolina race is represented by Democrat just less than a decade ago so this possibilities there and maybe they look back if they've got an opportunity. But but they haven't been able to put those points on the board and demonstrate to their donors. People are skeptical about the Democratic Party look we have a playbook they stand here now. Almost six months into 27 team. Without a leader without a clear concise message without a road map for taking back the house with a lot of questions about even what direction they're going. This is the thing everyone can agree that they're missing the mark. But they can't agree right now on what direction that is so they go more election Beagle more centrist or they try to appeal to. Blue collar working class voters should they be trying to. Gin up the energy to Bernie Sanders after last year all of those are unanswered questions and meanwhile that the clock is ticking time has ticked away. Speaking of time we are about over on the senate side now we understand according to senate majority leader Mitch McConnell we will see a draft version. Their Health Care Reform plan tomorrow and that they plan on voting on hit before July 4 that is. An ambitious timeline is it not. It is and I thought the senate aides about this they're thinking as they just need to clear the decks for the fourth of July because guess what they've got a lot of really important stuff coming up. Before the fall they've got to deal with the budget and spending they've got to deal with the debt ceiling and they need to at least try to have taken this action. Get this off the plate and the other concern they have is that once members are to scatter home for the summer lamented his loss in this or that you're from constituents we saw the seeds of the town halls. Earlier this year senators a little bit concerned about what they might hear if they're left to that they have such a tight margin in the senate. 52 Republican senators need at least fifty of them to stay on board so as soon as they feel like they have that fifty. They strike the question in my mind on the is whether there are going through the motions right now or does actually building toward a vote. A lot of skepticism emanating from Republicans conservatives and moderates poll about what this package even is much less than you vote for it. Not to mention the situation over in the house that they had to craft a more conservative version of this to get those votes of course the Senate's moving in the other direction right now to try to get votes and that in. Off the moderate conference. At president trumps even saying the house bill was too mean and the White House saying yesterday wanna see more heart in that bill so this is a delicate balancing act I'm not. Shore that anyone thinks right now they have the votes. Maybe that you added if they get a good Congressional Budget Office or maybe the momentum from last night contributes to it but it is going to be quite a scramble for the next nine days trying to make it happen. Well Rick the last point on this mean the votes in the process are one thing but the substance of the bill is entirely another we're talking about something. That actually affects almost every American that affects 16 of our American. Economy for something to be crafted. This quickly to be pushed through just because they have the votes. Do we even know how it's going to a fact the American public. We don't have a bill most Republicans haven't seen it much less Democrats are members of the public we haven't even confirm that the president. Has seen a draft so it's impossible to say I think the focus rightfully should be on that the right now we know nothing about this bill we have the house bill. Of course the Senate's that they starting from scratch. People are gonna market against the house bill 23 million people who would lose health insurance under that of course the loss of guarantees outright guarantees or preexisting conditions. But I think more fundamentally then that even if that the senate bill comes back what do what let's mean with more heart. It's still hall an awful lot of Americans millions of their release who would have their health insurance jet it jeopardized and could be expensive for a lot more people so. A lot of a lot of Republicans who you know 88 years ago or so. When when that Obama here is being debated base that we need to have more daylight we need to put it out there they have now they're not singing a much different song about about the privacy of the secrecy surrounding these negotiations. All right we'll have a latest on the island me do you have that draft version hopefully tomorrow for you here to stick with us then Rick Klein Downey DC thanks so much for joining with its top. Thanks on the and thanks to all of you for watching as well remember you can always go to abcnews.com. Anytime for more on any of those stories thanks for watching for now I'm on an about penalty back your sand.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.