Hawaii to amend lawsuit to fight President Trump's new travel ban

The new order bars new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shuts down America's refugee program, affecting would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.
0:26 | 03/08/17

Out of that revise travel ban it's already facing its first legal challenge by the state of Hawaii. The state wants to mend its existing lawsuit challenging the president's previous travel ban. But in the order temporarily bans new visas for people from six Muslim majority countries and temporarily shuts down America's refugee program. Weiss attorney general calls a new executive order nothing more and then Muslim band 2.0.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

