Transcript for Hillary Clinton calling new book 'What Happened'

And Hillary Clinton tonight revealing her new book out this September will answer the question. What happened. She treated this photo of her new book we dancing title the publisher saying Secretary Clinton will write with quote unprecedented candor about what it was like to run against Donald Trump. About Russia about James call me. And but it was like to become the first female nominee of a major party the book is due out September 12 tonight already Amazon's number one best seller in pre orders.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.