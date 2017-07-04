Transcript for Hillary Clinton calls for 'broader strategy' to end Syria's civil war

Less serious than a week did problem for a very long time. And the images. Innocent people have parents and especially of children. Suffering in the aftermath. That most recent deadly gas attack where. Laura calling then I. Certainly can put into words. As I said yesterday afternoon it is essential that the world does more to deter us side. From committing future. Murderous atrocities. But the action taken last night. Needs to be followed by a broader strategy. To end Syria's civil war. Emanate prices strongholds on both sides of the border so I hope this administration. Will move forward in a way that is both strategic. And consistent with our values. And I also hope. That they will recognize that. We cannot in one breath speak. A protecting Syrian babies and in the next close America's doors to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.