Transcript for Hillary Clinton recommends military action against Syrian airfields

I then did. You know did promoting no fly zone and I still believe we should have done and no fly zone I think we should add. Been more willing to confront aside because remember the Russians didn't get in at first. In the Iranian help was pretty much on the ground with so called. You know revolutionary guard puts force and they work. You know in listing Hezbollah. Units to fight on the ground because there was a real fight going on. But. Aside have an air force and that air force. Is the cause of most of the civilian. Deaths as we have seen over the years and as we saw again. In the last few days. And I really believe that we should have and still should. Take out his air fields. And prevent him from being able to use them kept I'm in a sense feet tall and drop. Sierra gap on them. So.

