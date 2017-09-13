-
Now Playing: Prosecutors want Martin Shkreli's bail revoked over Hillary Clinton posting
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton opens up about the moment she realized she lost
-
Now Playing: Largest union for EPA employees holds Save the EPA event
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton on Russia probes, marriage to Bill Clinton, presidential debate
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton on giving Trump 'a chance to lead,' North Korea, Bernie Sanders' role in election
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton on election loss, Russia and more
-
Now Playing: Congress backs measure condemning white supremacists
-
Now Playing: Trump to survey damage in Florida after Irma
-
Now Playing: Senator talks tax reform after Donald Trump hosts dinner
-
Now Playing: House approves resolution urging Trump to take action against white supremacists
-
Now Playing: The Note: Trump tries building bridges
-
Now Playing: White House pushes back against Steve Bannon
-
Now Playing: White House slams Clinton over 'false and reckless' attacks in new book
-
Now Playing: White House on Irma updates, congressional business and more
-
Now Playing: Trump to visit Florida Thursday after Hurricane Irma
-
Now Playing: Trump on N. Korea sanctions: 'Very small step'
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton signs new book, 'What Happened'
-
Now Playing: Fox News host suggests 9/11 memorials could be removed as Confederate monuments have been
-
Now Playing: Hope Hicks: Everything you need to know