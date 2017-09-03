Transcript for Hillary Clinton: Women's voices 'have never been more vital'

Millions of women across the country observed international women's day by marching boycotting work and also wearing Bret yes of the protests were called the day without a woman organize of course. To highlight women's economic clout. At an appearance in Washington last night Hillary Clinton said it's more crucial than ever for women to speak up. Now I'm voices have always 90 lead they never end reply yeah right now not just. Faraway countries but right here. Or. And this seemed former First Lady Michelle Obama marking the day with a surprise appearance. At a Washington area school urging girls to stay focused on their education.

