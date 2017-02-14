Transcript for Homeland Security chief Kelly responds after immigration raids spark outrage

However Homeland Security secretary John Kelly calls the effort routine. President Obama deported more than two million people living in the US illegally over eight years an average of 4800 a week. The federal judge in Seattle when president term view mirror call referred to as a so called judge. Well he's now delta president and other legal setback. Judge James wrote Bard has ruled that the lawsuit against the president's executive order on immigration will go forward. He denied a request and the process by the Justice Department to delay proceedings until a higher appeals court decides whether to rehear the case. President trump has hinted that he may be working on a brand new executive order this week.

