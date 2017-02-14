Homeland Security chief Kelly responds after immigration raids spark outrage

More
The U.S. immigration agency arrested more than 640 people from California to Georgia to New York last week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in a statement Monday.
0:48 | 02/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Homeland Security chief Kelly responds after immigration raids spark outrage
However Homeland Security secretary John Kelly calls the effort routine. President Obama deported more than two million people living in the US illegally over eight years an average of 4800 a week. The federal judge in Seattle when president term view mirror call referred to as a so called judge. Well he's now delta president and other legal setback. Judge James wrote Bard has ruled that the lawsuit against the president's executive order on immigration will go forward. He denied a request and the process by the Justice Department to delay proceedings until a higher appeals court decides whether to rehear the case. President trump has hinted that he may be working on a brand new executive order this week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45478645,"title":"Homeland Security chief Kelly responds after immigration raids spark outrage","duration":"0:48","description":"The U.S. immigration agency arrested more than 640 people from California to Georgia to New York last week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in a statement Monday.","url":"/Politics/video/homeland-security-chief-kelly-responds-immigration-raids-spark-45478645","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.