Transcript for Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly Defends Travel Ban

The president's executive orders on border security immigration enforcement will enhance public safety for all of our citizens. The president's recent executive order to temporarily suspend entry for foreign nationals from seven countries we believe is lawful and constitutional. In review ordered by the president is necessary. And appropriate. Will enable us to two assess the adequacy and availability of information we need from all countries. To adjudicate all of these are applications. Are other benefits under our existing immigration laws and to determine if the person seeking to benefit is in fact who they say they are. It would not present it's a threat. While some at some of the court tenants of this order are the subject of ongoing litigation is my belief that we will prevail. And be able to take the steps answer to protect our nation. We say first I agree with the policies of the executive order. It's consistent with a memo I draft to a to then candidate trump. With mayor Giuliani attorney general Mukasey. Advocating. A shift from a Muslim. And which she was campaigning on which we thought was unconstitutional. To rather and enhance vetting process. Of immigrants and refugees based on risk. Not religion from high threat areas. It's consistent with the peace or waiver security bill that was signed into law by President Obama it's consistent with the State's act. The pass a house with by person. Veto proof majority. My concern is united talked to his house implement it and in the execution of its war. And it first lawful permanent residents. With green cards were denied. Military advisors to reassert lines. To help US forces overseas as you know were denied and students. We're trapped. Overseas and with nieces. Me say I applaud you for quickly correcting. What I considered these. Errors by quickly on grain the exception. In waiver to green card holders. Well which went along way to remedy I think this executive war.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.