Transcript for Hometown of ex-FBI Director James Comey reacts to Trump's decision

Long before James coming made history in Washington as the controversial director of the FBI he grew up here in the small town of Allendale New Jersey going to this church living in this house playing basketball this high school. Silent trouble disbarred a town here locals felt about companies career and trust decision to show the donor companies. He was an athlete of the what crimes that's what player and on this team that's what would go up one's way through. Told the wasn't very good basketball player and I'm not good he told he was always on. The judge is on that. Wonderful wonderful thing. They asked for anybody walk on the spam case. I do not understand it you go to gore vote somebody that. It'll wasn't sure who would you you know investigation. Shots of course that's only happened one other time in presidential. History so. It's just strange it's happened. I know mr. call me very well senior Brian instead. The success of his sons gain entrance. Proud of imagine. You know these are these are tough times for I think is that place up absolutely. We have to do it. Fired the man who is investigating. The president I think it's it's a Watergate. When people are getting too close to make things it's fire here cards at special prosecutor and his name. It looks like the same type of field. Not good cause I voted for. I don't like what happened pistol was more behind the sudden interest them there's got to be something we'll. You needed FBI involved than maybe now we need an independent. Kind of groups you look at this. Allendale certainly hasn't seen last June and this country. What for them out of this world as he wants to me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.