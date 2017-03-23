House delays health care vote after failing to reach deal

More
The party still needs to turn more lawmakers to pass the bill.
1:56 | 03/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for House delays health care vote after failing to reach deal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46333673,"title":"House delays health care vote after failing to reach deal ","duration":"1:56","description":"The party still needs to turn more lawmakers to pass the bill.","url":"/Politics/video/house-delays-health-care-vote-failing-reach-deal-46333673","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.