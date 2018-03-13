House Democrats vow to continue Russia probe, release their own report

"We will be setting out the facts that we know to date," Rep. Adam Schiff said.
0:44 | 03/13/18

Last night the majority of intelligence committee made the decision to. Prematurely. Shut down the rush this it's only. Authorize investigation. House representatives. There is significant evidence much of it in the public domain omniscient pollution we are going to do our best to continue our work. There are individuals of luck to cooperate with our committee. And share information and we'll continue to do so certainly say that confidence that there is significant evidence. Collusion between you and rush. When I cannot say there's I don't know wounds. Is whether that evidence rise but level beyond reasonable doubt of conspiracy. US elections.

