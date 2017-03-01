Transcript for House GOP Withdraws Move to Gut Ethics Watchdog After Backlash

The 115 congress warning in delivering an opening date flip flop house Republicans it planned to weaken the office of congressional ethics an independent office in charge of investigating lawmakers misconduct lawmakers themselves would have had control over the group. The activities of the OCE. That unjustly targeted members of congress and they should not be subjected to anonymous complaints. Democrats cried foul pointing to the president elect's campaign promise we're going to drain the swamp of corrupted watching. President elect Donald Trump also disagree at least with a time. Tweeting do they really have to make the weakening of the independent ethics watchdog is unfair is it made eat their number one act and priority. Within hours of the tweet house Republicans reversed course I thought it was the right way to proceed Republicans are vowing swift action on repealing obamacare slashing taxes and stripping regulations hoping to T several measures upper trumps inauguration in seventeen days. President elect. As a very clear message to Capitol Hill and that is it time to get to work and it's it's time to keep our word to the American people. Trump also giving his word he's got big news on those Russian hacks he doubts the seventeen US intelligence agencies claiming the Russian government was behind its. I also know things that are the people don't know. And so they can not be sure. Thank you when you know another. You'll find out or Tuesday or Wednesday. We're expecting to high profile visits here on Capitol Hill tomorrow vice president elect Mike Pence and President Obama. Opel and strategizing with their party's over Obama care. Mega news ABC news Capitol Hill.

