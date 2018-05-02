Transcript for House Intel Committee votes to release classified Democratic memo

This evening that House Intelligence Committee voted to release the minority response to. The majority's memo the newness memo. We think this will help inform the public of the many distortions and inaccuracies. In the majority memo. We have also asked to support our friends middle. For the White House that. The unlike its process that was used with the majority memo that the department of justice and FBI. Be consulted that they have the opportunity to vet any information that they may be concerned about. In our memos in terms of sources and methods. We want to make sure that those that are in the best position to bet that have the opportunity to do so. Department justice and FBI already had on them over several days. We also want to make sure that Andy ripped actions that are made. Are fully explain to our committee by the FBI fire department of justice. And likewise by the White House we want to make sure the White House. Does not redact or memo for political purposes and obviously that's a deep concern. Majority found themselves in a and supportable position when they released misleading memo and refuse to release the democratic response so I think they were. Compelled to take the action they did today. And we think this will be very useful information for the American people see.

