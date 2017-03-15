Transcript for House intel leaders say no evidence Trump was wiretapped

I want to say it as as I told you last week. About the about the issue was president talking about tapping trump tower. That. Evidence still remains the same that we don't have any evidence of that took place. Backed. I don't believe it's the last week that time the people we talked to I don't think there was an actual tap trump tower. Today I see no evidence that. Soups supports the claim that president trump made that his predecessor. Had wiretapped. He and his associates a trump tower. Thus far we've seen no basis for that whatsoever. That we were still want the Justice Department to respond. To our letter. We've given them until March 20 were both willing to use compulsory process if that's necessary. Though neither of us thankfully that will be necessary certainly. At the open hearing that we have on March point we will be asking the director. If he has seen any evidence that. Substantiates. The president's claim. The challenge here. News is that it's. President Obama wouldn't physically go over. Truck hours tonight decide as I asked you last week but he didn't take. We literally and if you are. Clearly the present law if you documenting the tweets literally it isn't concerned. That the president has about. Other people other surveillance activities. Looking at him or his associates. Either appropriately or inappropriately. We want to find we wanna find that out I think it's all for patients what you believe.

