House passes Obamacare replacement bill, what stays the same?

More
ABC News' Amna Nawaz and Rick Klein discuss what features of ACA will remain in the GOP's newly passed health care bill.
1:47 | 05/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for House passes Obamacare replacement bill, what stays the same?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47215427,"title":"House passes Obamacare replacement bill, what stays the same?","duration":"1:47","description":"ABC News' Amna Nawaz and Rick Klein discuss what features of ACA will remain in the GOP's newly passed health care bill.","url":"/Politics/video/house-passes-obamacare-replacement-bill-stays-47215427","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.