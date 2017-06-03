Transcript for House Republicans to introduce health care legislation this week

House Republicans are expected to introduce legislation early this week as well to repeal and replace Obama care they're hoping to push the bill through the house by the end of the month. But there's still some disagreement over how to pay for it. Among other things some conservatives oppose tax credit that would help pay medical expenses for people not covered through their jobs for the government. And the jump administration is expected to unveil its new travel ban today revoking and replacing the original executive order that was blocked by a federal court. The new immigration order removes Iraq from a list of countries who citizens will face a ninety day travel ban. There will also be a temporary halt on all refugees not just those from Syria and current visa holders will not be affected.

