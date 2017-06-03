House Republicans to introduce health care legislation this week

More
The GOP is "working off the same piece of paper" as Trump, Speaker Ryan says.
0:42 | 03/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for House Republicans to introduce health care legislation this week
House Republicans are expected to introduce legislation early this week as well to repeal and replace Obama care they're hoping to push the bill through the house by the end of the month. But there's still some disagreement over how to pay for it. Among other things some conservatives oppose tax credit that would help pay medical expenses for people not covered through their jobs for the government. And the jump administration is expected to unveil its new travel ban today revoking and replacing the original executive order that was blocked by a federal court. The new immigration order removes Iraq from a list of countries who citizens will face a ninety day travel ban. There will also be a temporary halt on all refugees not just those from Syria and current visa holders will not be affected.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45936021,"title":"House Republicans to introduce health care legislation this week","duration":"0:42","description":"The GOP is \"working off the same piece of paper\" as Trump, Speaker Ryan says.","url":"/Politics/video/house-republicans-introduce-health-care-legislation-week-45936021","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.