Transcript for House Speaker Paul Ryan: Sessions should recuse himself if he's the subject of DOJ investigations

I'm shooting music cues and recuse himself I think he answered that question this morning which is it he himself is the subject of investigation of course you. Albert he's not I don't see any perverts or region doing this but because step back for a second. Number one. We know that Russia trying to meddle in the election. Why do we know this because we in congress in case. He did an investigation after the election was discovered. It was fundamental an election this is something we all well know. Here's another thing. We have seen no. From any of these ongoing investigations. That anybody neutral campaign of the twelve team was involved in a news. We don't know what is than an American including with the Russians. Melanie election this is something we also. We're still doing investigation Gary member of the house and the senate the Intelligence Committees have been investigating this the intelligence community itself. Not committee for the community the investigation. After the election and gave us the results of that investigation before the inauguration. The House Intelligence Committee just finished. Coming up with a sports I plan to continue investigations. We will always make sure that we are making their here protecting her sources and methods and get into the bottom of any of these things but we have seen no evidence they presented no evidence that anybody on the trump campaign or American was involved including with the Russians.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.